There are people who prefer to keep things private, which is why some find ways to erase their digital footprint. Depending on how much one reveals online, deleting anything linked to them may take time. However, Claude could save people time in resolving this.

According to an X user, digital ghost, he was able to erase all digital footprint remnants linked to him in six hours. While that may still sound like a long time to get the task done, he explained that it usually takes six to seven weeks to delete digital footprints, not to mention needing the aid of a lawyer or developer.

'This process took 6-7 hours,' he said on X. 'Without Claude, it would have taken 6-7 weeks. Writing legal language, finding the right opt-out form, writing scripts. In the past, all of that required a lawyer or developer,' he added.

bu işlem 6-7 saat sürdü



claude olmasaydı 6-7 hafta sürerdi. yasal dil yazmak, doğru opt-out formunu bulmak, script yazmak. eskiden hepsi avukat veya developer gerektiriyordu.



şimdi prompt gerektiriyor.



mahremiyetin bir yazı yazma egzersizi. nihayet yazarın oldu.



gelecekteki… — digital ghost (@vibeeval) May 14, 2026

How Claude Erased the Digital Footprint

It took digital ghost six key steps to erase his digital footprint. It all depends on how well one can compose the appropriate prompt for Claude to follow.

To show how he was able to do it, digital ghost shared a step-by-step guide thread. He started by searching for information linked to him on Google, taking a screenshot of the results afterward and then uploading it to Claude.

1. adım: önce neyin görünür olduğunu bil.



google'da kendi adını, mail adresini, telefon numaranı ara. çıkan her şeyin ekran görüntüsünü al.



sonra claude'a şunu sor:



"şu sonuçlara bak [yapıştır]. data brokers, sosyal medya, eski hesaplar, makaleler diye kategorize et. silme… — digital ghost (@vibeeval) May 14, 2026

'Look at these results [paste]. Categorize them as data brokers, social media, old accounts, articles. Arrange them in deletion priority order,' he shared on X.

Claude worked on the list and returned a target list for the user. This prepared him for the second step, which was to disassociate him from data broker sites.

2. adım: data broker siteleri en kolay kazanç.



spokeo, beenverified, whitepages, mylife. yasal olarak senin verini silmek zorundalar, sadece istemen yeter.



claude prompt:



"şu data broker'a [isim] CCPA opt-out talebi yaz. bilgilerim: [ad, mail, adres]. yasal referanslar ekle,… — digital ghost (@vibeeval) May 14, 2026

'Write a CCPA opt-out request to this data broker [name]. My info: [name, email, address]. Add legal references, professional tone,' he ordered.

From there, he proceeded to clear his name from old forums or tools where he may have registered in the past. Having lost track of those, he revealed going to a certain site where he could select and remove the worst ones.

3. adım: ölü hesapları öldür.



bir kez kullandığın her forum, eski tool, denediğin uygulama hala senin verini tutuyor.



justdeleteme. xyz sitesine git, en kötüleri seç.



claude prompt:



"[servis adı] hesabımı silmek istiyorum. tam silme süreçleri ne, sadece deaktivasyon değil… — digital ghost (@vibeeval) May 14, 2026

'I want to delete my [service name] account. What are the full deletion processes, not just deactivation—how can I make sure the data is completely erased?' his prompt to Claude read.

From there, he would focus on countries like Europe and Turkey where he likely shared some of his personal data. He wrote a specific AI prompt that included a request to delete his information.

In Turkey, he included Article 7 of KVKK for a certain company.

4. adım: türkiye'deyse kvkk, avrupa'daysa gdpr.



claude prompt:



"[şirket adı] için kvkk 7. madde kapsamında kişisel verilerin silinmesi talebi yaz. kimlik doğrulama dilini ekle, 30 günlük yanıt süresi belirt."



çoğu şirket itiraz etmiyor. yasal risk gerçek, ciddiye alıyorlar. — digital ghost (@vibeeval) May 14, 2026

'Write a request for the deletion of personal data under Article 7 of KVKK for [company name]. Include identity verification language, specify a 30-day response period,' his prompt read in his fourth step.

For those who may not know, this is the Turkish Personal Data Protection Law that calls for the erasure, destruction, or anonymization of personal data upon the request of an individual.

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Burying Old Content Wisely

Although he did not mention it, digital ghost either wrote or was written about at some period. While requesting for content to be deleted is an option, there are instances where such requests may not be accommodated.

Digital ghost found an alternative. Instead of worrying and waiting for content associated with him to be erased, he resorted to creating new content to bury the old. This allows Google to rank the new content higher and inadvertently push the old content farther down in search results.

He mentioned that it may take time, roughly two to three months. However, he assures that it works and is worth the wait.

5. adım: silinmiyorsa, göm.



silemediğin eski bir makale var mı? yenisiyle göm.



claude prompt:



"adımı ve mesleğimi kullanarak 5 farklı içerik açısı çıkar. anahtar kelimeleri [kötü sonucun url'i] ile aynı seç, google yeni içerikleri yukarı sıralasın diye optimize et."



2-3 ay… — digital ghost (@vibeeval) May 14, 2026

'Using my name and profession, come up with 5 different content angles. Select the same keywords as [URL of the bad result], optimize it so Google ranks the new content higher,' his prompt to Claude read.

His last step was to clean up data leaks. He suggested another site where anyone can just paste an email address to find breaches they could be tied to.

6. adım: veri sızıntılarını temizle.



haveibeenpwned. com'a gir, mail adresini yapıştır. hangi sızıntıda olduğunu gör.



claude prompt:



"şu sızıntılar listesine bak [yapıştır]. öncelik sırasında: şifre değişimi mi, 2FA kurulumu mu, hesap silme mi? mevcut riske göre sırala."



çoğu… — digital ghost (@vibeeval) May 14, 2026

'Look at this list of breaches [paste]. Priority order: password change, 2FA setup, or account deletion? Rank according to current risk,' he posted.

While he did not explain why he resorted to erasing such associations, a plausible reason would likely be to protect his privacy and spare himself from potential identity theft or spam.

It also helps prevent third parties from tracking anyone. Some companies use any available information to assess individuals, especially those seeking employment.

In the case of digital ghost, the information he shared suggests he is in the real estate industry and has been doing so for a long time. It is possible he is looking for a new opportunity but wants to control what others would find out about him online.

The case of digital ghost demonstrates another task that Claude AI could perform for users with the right prompt. Recently, it was reported how the chatbot helped a Bitcoin wallet holder recover an almost-forgotten account. The successful retrieval rewarded the user with $400,000 worth of Bitcoin.