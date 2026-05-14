A job listing from Anthropic is turning heads across the AI industry — not for the technical requirements, but for the title and the pay cheque. The company behind the Claude chatbot is offering up to $315,000 (£233,100) a year for an 'Applied AI Claude Evangelist,' a role that sits at the upper end of what non-research AI positions command in 2026, Business Insider first reported.

The salary band runs from $240,000 (£177,600) to $315,000. For context, senior AI engineers across the United States earn between $200,000 (£148,000) and $312,000 (£230,880) in base pay, according to 2026 industry data. That places the evangelist role alongside some of the best-compensated developer-facing positions in the sector, despite requiring no PhD and no model-building expertise.

A Silicon Valley Title With 40 Years of History

The word 'evangelist' in a tech job title dates back to 1984, when Guy Kawasaki joined Apple to persuade software developers to build for the Macintosh. Kawasaki popularised the concept of technology evangelism and later served as Apple's chief evangelist. He currently holds the same title at Canva, the Australian design platform.

Kawasaki has long drawn a distinction between the role and a standard sales position. 'A salesperson has his or her own best interests at heart: commission, making quota, closing the deal,' he wrote. 'An evangelist has the other person's best interests at heart.' The Anthropic listing leans into that same philosophy, positioning the hire as a technical resource for startups rather than a quota-carrying sales representative.

Inside the Role: Demos, Events, and Developer Onboarding

Anthropic's listing describes the evangelist as 'the face of Anthropic in the startup ecosystem,' tasked with driving awareness among venture capitalists, startup founders, and accelerator programmes, according to the posting on Anthropic's careers portal.

Daily work includes building code demos and working prototypes, writing tutorials for Anthropic's API, and leading developer onboarding sessions geared at moving startup teams onto the Claude Developer Platform.

A significant portion of the job involves live events. One listed task asks the hire to 'design and run hands-on technical sessions that move developers from curiosity to active building within a single event.' The evangelist will also feed developer sentiment and market signals back to Anthropic's internal product and go-to-market teams.

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Applicants need at least seven years of experience across startups and developer relations, with a background as a technical founder or early-stage operator. The position is based in New York or San Francisco under a hybrid arrangement requiring at least 25 per cent in-office time.

Why Anthropic Is Spending Big on Developer Adoption

The hire comes as Anthropic scales at a pace few companies have matched. The firm closed a $30 billion (£22.2 billion) Series G round in February 2026 at a $380 billion (£281.2 billion) valuation. Its annualised revenue run rate reached $30 billion by April 2026, up from $9 billion (£6.66 billion) at the close of 2025, VentureBeat noted. Bloomberg has since reported that the company is in early talks to raise fresh capital at a valuation above $900 billion (£666 billion).

Claude Code, Anthropic's agentic coding tool launched publicly in May 2025, has been a major driver of that growth. The product alone reached $2.5 billion (£1.85 billion) in run-rate revenue by February 2026. Hiring an evangelist signals that Anthropic now wants to replicate that adoption momentum among early-stage startups and their technical teams.

Claude Code weekly limits are increasing 50%, now through July 13.



Live now for all Pro, Max, Team, and seat-based Enterprise users. pic.twitter.com/5nU0XX4RZY — ClaudeDevs (@ClaudeDevs) May 13, 2026

New AI Titles Are Multiplying Across the Industry

Anthropic is not alone in minting unfamiliar job titles as the AI race intensifies. Stripe, the payments company, recently listed a 'Forward Deployed AI Accelerator' on its marketing team. OpenAI on 12 May unveiled a $10 billion (£7.4 billion) deployment company that will launch with roughly 150 forward-deployed engineers, built on its acquisition of consulting firm Tomoro.

The common thread across all three companies is the same. Building powerful AI models is no longer sufficient on its own. The real competition has shifted to who can get developers and businesses building on those models the fastest— and apparently, that goal is now worth well over £230,000 a year.