Former BBC Radio 1 and Capital Xtra DJ Tim Westwood has been granted conditional bail after appearing in court to face 15 sex crime charges spanning more than three decades.

The 68-year-old, once a prominent figure in UK hip-hop broadcasting, is accused of four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault against seven women.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 1983 and 2016, including several at BBC studios during the 1990s.

Westwood appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, where he spoke only to confirm his name, address, and date of birth.

Tim Westwood was at Westminster Magistrates court for his first hearing since being charged with rape.



He's been bailed and will have to appear at the Southwark Crown Court on 8 December.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring granted him bail on the condition that he does not contact prosecution witnesses. His case has been referred to Southwark Crown Court for a further hearing on 8 December.

Allegations Span From 1980s To 2010s

The charges include accusations of rape and indecent assault involving women as young as 17.

Prosecutors allege that in 1983, a 17-year-old girl was indecently assaulted in Fulham, and in 1986, another woman in her 20s was assaulted in Vauxhall.

Between 1995 and 1996, one woman was allegedly raped and indecently assaulted in central London, while another was subjected to similar attacks between 2000 and 2001.

Additional charges relate to incidents in the 2010s, including a rape in London, a sexual assault in Stroud, Gloucestershire, and another in Finchley.

Some of the alleged assaults occurred inside BBC studios, intensifying scrutiny of the broadcaster's workplace culture during that period.

Westwood Denies All Allegations

Westwood, who has previously denied all allegations of sexual misconduct, has cooperated with investigators and attended multiple police interviews voluntarily since the inquiry began.

He began his broadcasting career in local radio before joining Capital Radio in the late 1980s, where he helped bring hip-hop to mainstream UK audiences. He later joined the BBC in 1994 to host Radio 1's influential rap show, which he presented for nearly 20 years before departing in 2013.

After leaving the BBC, Westwood continued his career with Capital Xtra, where he hosted a Saturday night show until 2022.

Known for his flamboyant personality and deep connection to the UK's hip-hop scene, he was often referred to by his nickname, 'The Big Dawg'.

BBC Faces Renewed Questions Over Past Conduct

The case has reignited debate over the BBC's historical handling of workplace misconduct allegations. Three of the alleged indecent assaults reportedly took place in BBC studios in the 1990s, raising questions about oversight and accountability during that era.

While the corporation has not commented on the ongoing case, the allegations against Westwood follow a broader reckoning within the UK's entertainment industry, where multiple high-profile figures have faced accusations of sexual abuse and exploitation.

Next Hearing Set For December

Westwood is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 8 December, where he is expected to enter pleas to the charges. If convicted, he could face a lengthy prison sentence.

The case continues to attract widespread attention due to Westwood's long-standing prominence in the British music industry and the serious nature of the allegations.