Tom Cruise appears to be moving on quickly following his 'painful' split from Ana de Armas, with reports suggesting the actor was currently seen with 23-year-old actress Emilia Jones.

The sighting was spotted at the London premiere of The Running Man, in which Jones stars alongside Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell. Images shared by Cruise and Jones on social media have sparked speculation about a budding new romance.

The split from De Armas, reportedly initiated by the actress, had left the 63-year-old star struggling emotionally, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Is Tom Cruise Dating Again?

Jones is best known for her role in CODA and the Netflix series Locke & Key.

While some believe it could simply be a friendly, professional gesture, the timing has raised eyebrows, given the recency of his breakup. Social media users were also quick to react, stating that the 40-year age gap could be too much.

According to Yahoo News, a source close to the actor suggested Cruise is attempting to regain normalcy after the breakup, but emotions are still raw. 'He's going around saying he was the one who ended things, but it's clear he's in pain', the source told the reporter. In reality, the Cuban actress seemed to have pulled the plug.

Tom Cruise's 'Painful' Split from Ana de Armas

According to insiders, the breakup was largely due to differences in personality and lifestyle. De Armas reportedly struggled with Cruise's schedule and high level of discipline.

While De Armas felt 'flattered' with Cruise's luxurious efforts to keep the relationship afloat, the actress felt 'something doesn't feel right'. The Knives Out actress said she wanted a 'genuine relationship, not something that felt like an arrangement', nodding at the heavily scheduled dates she had with the actor.

Initially, she reportedly began ignoring Cruise's calls for days, which prompted the eventual split.

Friends of the actor noted that Cruise had envisioned a long-term future with de Armas. 'He doesn't like it when things fall apart unexpectedly', one explained. He reportedly felt 'used' throughout the relationship after the sudden breakup and feared that he would never find love again at 63 years old.

Reports indicate Cruise has experienced a mix of pride and loneliness following the breakup.

One close friend described him as 'uneasy, isolated, and overthinking everything', alternating between insisting it was De Armas' loss and questioning whether he would find someone who truly understands him.

The actor's emotional state may partly explain why his appearance with Jones has already caught public attention, with observers wondering if he is seeking comfort or distraction.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Are Both Single Again

The split came shortly after Nicole Kidman's highly publicised divorce from Keith Urban.

While there is no suggestion Cruise intends to rekindle a romance with Kidman, reports claim the actress may pursue a 'revenge romance' with former exes or with 'hotter, younger Hollywood actors'.

For now, there is no confirmation of a romantic relationship between Cruise and Jones. Observers note that the actor is likely still processing the end of his relationship with de Armas while maintaining his busy professional schedule.