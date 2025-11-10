Pop star Halsey was subjected to an alarming moment during her Back to Badlands tour stop in Washington D.C., when a fan in the crowd reached under her skirt and groped her mid-performance. The 31-year-old singer was performing her song 'Is There Somewhere' at The Anthem when the incident occurred. Video footage shows a concertgoer's hand reaching toward her thigh and then slipping beneath her leather skirt before security quickly intervened and swatted the hand away. Halsey appeared unaware of what had happened and continued singing for the audience.

The shocking clip went viral online, leaving fans horrified and demanding accountability. Social media users condemned the fan's behaviour, calling it 'disgusting' and 'unacceptable'. Many urged that the individual be permanently banned from future shows, with one post reading, 'Respect Halsey and do not touch anyone without consent'. The video, which has been viewed millions of times, has sparked conversations about how often artists face inappropriate behaviour during live performances and the need for stronger venue protocols to ensure their safety.

Fan reaches out and touches Halsey during her concert. That is just so wrong in so many ways.https://t.co/OGzEfJa0c3 — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) November 7, 2025

The incident comes just days after Halsey was briefly hospitalised due to a minor medical emergency during her Boston tour stop. Despite ongoing health challenges, the singer has continued to perform across the US and is set to wrap up her tour in Australia early next year. While Halsey has not yet commented publicly on the groping incident, fans and fellow artists have rallied behind her, emphasising that no performer should have to fear being violated on stage.