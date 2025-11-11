It seems the dark charm of Wednesday has turned sour behind the camera. Reports are swirling that Jenna Ortega, who plays the brooding Wednesday Addams in Netflix's hit gothic series, was left 'blindsided' after writers introduced a surprise body swap storyline in Season 2, a move she reportedly had no idea was coming until filming began.

A Twist That Caught Everyone Off Guard

The twist sees Emma Myers, who plays Wednesday's bubbly roommate Enid Sinclair, temporarily taking on the role of Wednesday in an unexpected supernatural exchange. What was intended to add humour and emotional depth instead appears to have sparked friction on set.

Ortega was 'visibly uncomfortable' with the creative direction and expressed concern that the writing was losing touch with the character's essence.

The controversy deepened after a promotional interview on 10 November, when Ortega's body language during a discussion about her co-star Emma Myers set social media ablaze.

Fans noted her subtle head shake, lack of eye contact, and immediate pivot to praising the Irish production crew instead of responding to comments about her co-star.

'All she does is stare at the ground,' wrote one fan on X. 'Yeah, she's done.'

the subtle head shake when he talked about her and emma, not looking at him the entire time and the instant praise towards the crew to give them love without acknowledging what he said. ik she still has a bit of respect for them but the reaction still says a lot pic.twitter.com/ul9nkWB18O — riv (@tinycheesecat) November 10, 2025

Friendship Tested

In the same Netflix interview where Ortega and Myers were meant to highlight their onscreen chemistry, viewers noticed a tension that was impossible to ignore. The actresses, who became fan favourites as Wednesday and Enid, appeared polite but distant.

When Myers praised Ortega's commitment to her role, Ortega smiled stiffly, offered no verbal acknowledgment, and instead shifted focus to thanking the production team.

Clips of the moment have gone viral, sparking heated online debate. One fan wrote, 'I really hope Jenna didn't sign for more than three seasons because this would be torture at this point. She's clearly done with those people.'

Though both actresses have avoided addressing the speculation directly, many believe the body swap twist created strain between them, particularly given Myers' character temporarily taking centre stage as 'Wednesday'.

Behind the Scenes of Netflix's Gothic Hit

Since its debut in 2022, Wednesday has been one of Netflix's most successful shows, breaking streaming records and turning Ortega into a global phenomenon.

However, the show's writing team has faced criticism from fans who argue that the creative direction in Season 2 feels inconsistent.

Several viral posts have accused Netflix of letting 'unprofessional' showrunners ruin the series. 'Shame on Netflix for letting two unprofessional imbeciles ruin their most successful show, the success of which was only thanks to Jenna anyway,' read one comment.

While the streaming giant has not commented on the alleged dispute, sources suggest Ortega was not given significant creative input this season, a sharp contrast to her previous involvement.

During Season 1, the actress had spoken publicly about altering lines and pushing back on dialogue that felt out of character for Wednesday. This time, however, insiders claim she was sidelined from major story decisions, including the body swap reveal.

That frustration may explain her muted behaviour during the press tour, where fans remarked she looked 'burnt out' and 'checked out'.

I really hope Jenna didn’t sign for more than 3 seasons because this would be torture at this point. She’s clearly done with those people. Shame on @netflix for letting 2 unprofessional imbeciles ruin their most successful show, success of which was only thanks to Jenna anyway. — KatrineZstronz (@zstronz78) November 10, 2025

After finishing watching that panel last night you could just tell Jenna is completely over it and is burnt out…I feel like it’s definitely time to leave Wednesday in the past and let her move on and finally do what she wants….



I feel now there’s a big difference when Jenna… — 🕷️𝔏𝔦𝔛𝔛𝔛𝔦𝔢🕷️ (@Ortegaspsyxho) November 10, 2025

I really feel like next season will be the last season, the whole cast except for Hunter, seemed so done with the show during the press tour. — BRG (@dracodormiens16) November 10, 2025

Fans Fear the End Is Near for 'Wednesday'

If social media reactions are any indication, fans are worried that Wednesday Season 3 could be the show's last. One viral post from user @dracodormiens16 read, 'I really feel like next season will be the last season, the whole cast, except for Hunter, seemed so done with the show during the press tour.'

Another fan echoed the sentiment, writing, 'I feel like it's definitely time to leave Wednesday in the past and let her move on and finally do what she wants.'

With whispers of discontent growing louder, it seems the gothic teen sensation might be approaching its breaking point.

For now, Netflix is keeping silent, and Ortega has maintained her professionalism in public. Yet the tension is hard to ignore, and the internet's verdict is clear: even the queen of deadpan humour has her limits.