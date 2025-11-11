Hugh Jackman's festive reunion plans have sparked headlines after insiders revealed that the actor's decision to spend the holidays with his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, and their children in Australia has placed a new strain on his budding relationship with Broadway star Sutton Foster.

The move, while framed as a family-first decision, has reportedly left Foster feeling sidelined and uncertain about the future of their romance.

Family Comes First for Hugh Jackman

Jackman, 57, is set to spend Christmas and New Year in his native Australia alongside Furness, 69, and their two children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20. According to Reality Tea, the actor is 'adamant' that the trip is about maintaining family traditions and ensuring quality time with his children, not a reflection of his feelings for Foster.

'[He] is adamant that is no reflection on how he feels about Sutton', a source told the outlet, 'but he's also got his kids to think about, and the fact is this divorce has been very tough for them,'

Sutton Foster Left Behind

Foster, 50, who is currently starring in the New York musical Without You, will remain in the city during the holidays. Despite their close bond, which began during their time on Broadway, she has not been included in Jackman's travel plans. According to Yahoo Entertainment, sources close to Foster say she's 'crushed' by the decision.

Deborra-Lee Furness Back in Spotlight

Jackman and Furness announced their separation in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Furness described the split as a 'traumatic betrayal' that 'cut deep,' according to the Daily Mail. However, the former couple have remained on good terms, even dining together in New York in recent months.

Their decision to spend the holidays together has reignited public interest in their post-divorce dynamic. While insiders insist there is no romantic reconciliation, the optics of Jackman choosing to be with his ex over his current partner have raised eyebrows.

A Romance Under Pressure

The actor's new romance with Foster has attracted growing media attention since it became public earlier this year. Their chemistry on stage quickly blossomed into a real-life relationship, but maintaining balance between his new love and his family obligations appears increasingly challenging.

'Hugh and Sutton are still very much in love,' one insider told Yahoo. 'But love doesn't always make things simple.'

Public Reaction and Media Scrutiny

Public reaction to Jackman's holiday plans has been mixed. While some observers view his decision as a heartfelt gesture to maintain family unity, others see it as a potentially insensitive move that could leave his current partner feeling overlooked.

The situation underscores the emotional tightrope many navigate in the aftermath of a long-term relationship—especially when children and new partners are involved. Balancing past commitments with present relationships is rarely straightforward, and in this case, it appears to be testing the limits of everyone's understanding.

Looking Ahead

As Jackman prepares for his Australian trip and Foster continues her Broadway run, sources say the couple are determined to stay connected despite the distance.

Whether this Christmas apart strengthens or weakens their bond will likely define the next chapter of their relationship.