Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, 54, has recently found himself at the centre of a serious controversy after he allegedly threatened to involve the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a confrontation with Chinese-born filmmaker Yi Zhou, 37.

Zhou, who has collaborated professionally with Renner on two projects including the documentary Chronicles of Disney, claimed the incident occurred after she confronted him about sending unwanted explicit images. The allegations have added a dramatic twist to the actor's post-recovery life following a near-fatal snowplough accident in January 2023, which left him with 30 broken bones and marked a long period of personal reflection and recovery.

The full context of Zhou's claims is still being investigated. Meanwhile, the accusations have sparked wider discussions about professional conduct and how women and minority filmmakers are treated in Hollywood.

Romance Born from Creative Collaboration

Before controversy clouded the headlines, Renner and Zhou appeared to be in the midst of a blossoming relationship.

The Marvel actor, who has spent much of the past two years rebuilding his life following his near-fatal snowplough accident in January 2023, reportedly 'found new love' with Zhou, a model-turned-director known for her avant-garde work showcased at film festivals including Venice Biennale, Cannes, and Sundance.

Renner and Zhou worked together on creative projects. Renner reflected on his accident, recovery, and return to work in an on-camera interview for Chronicles of Disney, a documentary feature film directed by Zhou that explores the legacy of the Walt Disney Company. For this project, the two co-wrote a love song called Rising Sun at the Edge of the Ocean.

Their professional partnership extended further. Renner also voiced Zhou's upcoming AI-animated feature, Stardust Future: Stars and Scars, billed as the first full-length film created entirely using artificial intelligence.

Glimpses of Love and a Public Spat

Hints of romance surfaced on social media when Zhou shared photos and videos of her spending time with Renner in Reno, Nevada. The posts, which included car rides and quiet moments at his home, were the first public glimpse into their relationship.

However, the relationship quickly faced turbulence. Just last month, Zhou made headlines after a brief but public spat with Renner through Instagram. The comments, which she has since deleted, reportedly stemmed from her reaction to resurfaced media coverage of Renner's past, including allegations from his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco during their contentious custody battle.

Pacheco had earlier alleged that the actor engaged in drug use, reckless partying during the COVID-19 lockdown, and put their daughter Ava at risk. These assertions were repeatedly refuted by Renner, labelling them as 'one-sided.' Zhou said she was shocked to read the reports, admitting that her online reaction was impulsive.

'I commented publicly. I shouldn't have. I deleted because I chose to believe and give a chance to somebody who wants to amend. He deserves another chance in life,' she told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview.

Zhou described Renner as a man ready to grow and change after his trauma, praising his humility and capacity for introspection.

A Comeback Clouded by Controversy

The recent claims have reignited scrutiny of Renner's personal conduct. The alleged ICE threat, if verified, would represent a troubling escalation, particularly given Zhou's earlier comments about giving Renner another chance in life.

What began as a story of creative partnership and emotional recovery has now morphed into a complex mix of romance, power dynamics, and reputational risk. Renner, who has yet to publicly respond to the latest accusations, faces renewed challenges both professionally and personally while the public watches an uplifting comeback story veer once again into controversy.