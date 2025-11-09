The image of a golden couple, built over nearly two decades, has been shattered. Country rock icon Keith Urban is reportedly reeling from a full-blown midlife crisis, a deeply personal struggle which, according to sources within his inner circle, is the true root of his recent, shocking split from his wife of 19 years, Nicole Kidman.

Tipsters suggest the separation from the Oscar-winning actress is 'the latest in a string of confusing choices' the New Zealand-born Australian singer has made as he attempts to re-evaluate his life at 57.

The bombshell news has stunned fans, who have long been fed a carefully constructed 'happy couple' narrative, apparently maintained by the pair for years despite the fact they 'fell out of lust' some time ago, according to those close to the star.

The drama escalated publicly on 30 September when Kidman, 58, filed for divorce, finally accepting that the relationship was 'kaput' after months of desperate attempts to salvage the marriage.

This period of turmoil for the 'Somebody Like You' crooner is believed to have started shortly after the release of his latest album, High, in September 2024. Just a few months later, in January, Urban abruptly fired long-time members of his band who had worked with him for 25 years.

Sources speculate that being back on the road for his High and Alive World Tour may have sparked a desire in the singer to 'sow some wild oats... again.'

As readers will recall, the hitmaker has a long history of struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, a battle that led to Kidman staging an intervention in 2006, shortly after their marriage.

The 'Sexless Marriage' and The Acting Out: Keith Urban's Midlife Crisis

The alleged core of the marital breakdown, beyond the confusion of his so-called midlife crisis, was a profound disconnect in the bedroom. Urban reportedly found it 'unbearable' to be 'trapped' in a 'sexless marriage.' His emotional withdrawal and subsequent actions suggest a man struggling for validation and attention.

While Urban was finding their intimacy lacking, Kidman seemed to embrace on-screen flirtation. The 58-year-old Oscar winner, despite her alleged desire to save the relationship, made headlines for publicly discussing the passionate scenes in her recent movies, including getting 'hot and heavy' with much-younger hunk Zac Efron, 37, in the Netflix rom-com A Family Affair.

The age difference between the real-life actors, with Kidman being 21 years Efron's senior, drew significant comment. She also claimed she was 'so turned on' doing sex scenes with her 29-year-old co-star Harris Dickinson in Babygirl, that she had to temporarily pause filming.

The real-life age gap between Kidman and Dickinson is nearly 29 years.

Meanwhile, Urban reportedly started acting out, notably through onstage flirtations with decades-younger guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25. During his High and Alive World Tour, Urban was seen directing intimate looks and gestures towards Baugh, sparking pervasive rumours of a new romance.

The final, decisive straw in the relationship appeared to be his moving into his own pad in Nashville months ago. Kidman finally conceded defeat and filed for divorce on 30 September.

New Freedom: The Consequences of Keith Urban's Midlife Crisis

Within days of the divorce filing, Urban was spotted at a Pennsylvania gig without his wedding ring, a public indication that he was embracing his new bachelor status.

The former couple now have a clear parenting agreement in place for their two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The custody arrangement stipulates that the children will spend 306 days a year with Kidman and 59 days with Urban.

This arrangement will allow the 57-year-old singer plenty of time to fully 'enjoy his new bachelor lifestyle,' a consequence many believe to be a direct result of his ongoing emotional midlife crisis.

The separation of one of Hollywood and Nashville's most enduring couples remains a source of fascination and speculation, yet insiders maintain the core issue is the dramatic, late-stage re-evaluation of life that so often accompanies a mid-life milestone.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's representatives for comments.