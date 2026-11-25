Ezra Frech has won Season 35 of 'Dancing With the Stars,' capping off a contentious competition with a memorable freestyle performance that saw the Paralympian lose his prosthetic leg mid-dance.

The 21-year-old athlete and his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, claimed the Mirrorball trophy during Tuesday's finale, beating Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and comedian Connor Wood, who finished second and third, respectively.

Frech's victory came after a season in which viewers' voting power sparked debate over the show's scoring system, particularly when contestants with previous dance experience were eliminated despite strong performances.

The Paralympian, who consistently remained among the competition's strongest performers, delivered three perfect scores during the finale. However, his freestyle to Linkin Park's 'Numb' became one of the night's most talked-about moments after his prosthetic leg came off during the routine.

Frech's Prosthetic Leg Mishap

Frech began the freestyle without his prosthetic leg before attempting to secure it during the routine. However, the prosthetic was not properly secured and came off during the routine, forcing Frech to continue dancing without it.

Rather than stopping, Frech continued dancing on one leg, even lifting Karagach before eventually securing the prosthetic again.

The unexpected moment left the ballroom stunned, with fellow contestants and professional dancers recalling the silence that followed.

Tatyana Ali, who finished fourth with her partner Jan Ravnik, told Extra that she was watching from the other side of a monitor when the bizarre incident happened.

'I just saw everyone's faces,' she said. 'We all just ran over.'

Ravnik described the reaction as 'silence' before praising Frech for keeping his composure.

'Unreal,' he said. 'Well deserved.'

Frech later explained that he had realized his prosthetic was not properly attached before the dance continued.

'I knew it wasn't on right,' he told Extra after the show. 'Sometimes it'll lock into place even if it's not on right. So, I had to just go.'

The athlete added that he was prepared to finish the entire routine on one leg if necessary.

Frech and Karagach became emotional after completing the performance, which earned them a perfect score from the judges.

Wood, who became close friends with Frech during the competition, said he shouted a few profanities before becoming emotional over the moment.

'The whole game was changed,' he said.

Results Spark Debate Over Fan Voting

Frech's victory came after a season that highlighted the divide between judges' scores and audience support.

Harry Shum Jr., who appeared on 'Glee,' was eliminated the previous week despite receiving a perfect score from the judges. Jenna Dewan, who previously danced professionally on Janet Jackson's tour, had also been sent home earlier in the competition.

Their eliminations reignited criticism from viewers who believe contestants with previous dance experience have an unfair advantage.

However, comedian Wood managed to reach the finale despite regularly placing near the bottom of the judges' leaderboard. His popularity among fans of 'Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast' may have helped him stay in the competition.

Former winner Bobby Bones defended Wood against the criticism, calling those attacking the comedian 'the biggest losers in the whole world.'

Shum and his partner, Jenna Johnson, also spoke about the online backlash following their elimination.

Johnson said the show had once offered viewers an escape from negativity but online bullying had become too much a part of the competition.

Shum also called for the show to address the criticism and said the online comments had been difficult for him and other contestants.

Host Alfonso Ribeiro, who won the competition in 2014, has defended the show's voting system, describing it as a popularity contest.

'It's always been part of a popularity contest,' he told USA Today. 'That has always been part of the system.'