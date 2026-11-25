An astrologer has said Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly could face compatibility challenges, as rumours about their relationship continue despite neither star confirming they are dating. The assessment was published on 24 November 2026, after reports that the pair had been seen together several times in Los Angeles.

Johnson and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, were first linked in September 2026, when they were photographed together in New York City. Later reported outings included visits to restaurants and to the musician's recording studio.

Unnamed sources have suggested the pair are growing closer, but do not feel pressure to define their relationship publicly. Those claims remain unconfirmed, and neither celebrity has publicly discussed the reports in the accounts reviewed.

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Could Face Compatibility Challenges

In comments published by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Antonella, an astrologer associated with the Psychic World commercial psychic-reading platform, offered an interpretation based on the pair's zodiac signs.

Johnson is a Libra and Kelly a Taurus. Both signs are ruled by Venus in traditional astrology, where the planet is associated with love, pleasure and beauty. Antonella suggested that this shared association could give the pair common ground.

She also said that traits traditionally linked to the two signs could create difficulties. Antonella described Taurus as more reserved and consistent, while characterising Libra as sociable and adaptable. Those are astrological interpretations, rather than verified descriptions of either star's personality.

'Their shared stubborn nature puts them at risk of butting heads,' the astrologer explained.

Antonella also suggested that compromise and honest communication could help the pair develop a lasting connection. Her comments address a hypothetical relationship and do not establish how Johnson and Kelly interact privately.

Astrology is a belief system, not a verified way to assess a couple's compatibility. Scientific research has not established that zodiac signs reliably predict whether a relationship will succeed.

What Numerology Suggests About Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly's Compatibility

Numerology offers another theoretical interpretation of the celebrities' potential compatibility. Under conventional numerological calculations, Johnson has a Life Path number of five, while Kelly has a Life Path number of nine.

Within this belief system, the numbers are said to represent different approaches to fulfilment and relationships. According to Numerologist.com, people associated with the number five are thought to value exploration, new experiences and personal freedom. Those linked with nine are believed to place greater emphasis on emotional meaning and a broader sense of purpose.

In its general interpretation of the numbers, the website suggested that pairings between them could face challenges in maintaining emotional closeness. That is a broad numerological reading, not a personalised assessment of Johnson and Kelly.

The website's interpretation does not verify the celebrities' feelings, priorities or emotional availability. Nor does it offer evidence about the state of their relationship. The numbers and the meanings attached to them are part of numerology, rather than an independently established measure of compatibility.

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Keep Romance Rumours Unconfirmed

Johnson also has professional projects in the news. According to TheWrap, Lionsgate has acquired the rights to the relationship comedy-drama Tell Me Everything, with Johnson attached to star in and produce the project.

Interest in her connection with Kelly grew after another reported restaurant outing in Los Angeles in November. The reports of their appearances have prompted speculation, but do not confirm the nature of their relationship.

Neither Johnson nor Kelly has publicly confirmed a romance in the reports reviewed. IBTimes UK could not independently verify claims about the nature of their relationship. The astrological and numerological assessments cited above should therefore be understood as interpretations, not evidence about the pair's private lives.