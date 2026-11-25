Chris Pratt's Thanksgiving duet with Elmo has drawn criticism from social media users questioning the actor's perceived political affiliations and family connection to Robert F. Kennedy Jr, according to reports.

The collaboration features the pair performing a song about gratitude. It has also brought renewed attention to Pratt's past comments about the Trump administration and his relationship with Kennedy.

The official Elmo account on X reportedly shared a photograph of Pratt holding a guitar beside the Sesame Street character on 24 November 2026. A video of the pair was also shared on Instagram, with a caption celebrating the things they were thankful for.

The performance prompted positive reactions, but some users reportedly questioned the decision to feature Pratt in children's entertainment. The online criticism appears to draw on remarks and controversies from different periods, rather than anything said in the duet itself.

Chris Pratt's Elmo Duet Draws Political Backlash

According to Primetimer, criticism appeared on Threads, where some users questioned Pratt's perceived association with President Donald Trump and conservative politics.

Other users reportedly directed their frustration towards Netflix and Sesame Workshop, rather than Elmo, and questioned the choice of celebrity for the Thanksgiving collaboration. The reports cited here do not establish what role Netflix played in the performance.

Pratt's past remarks, cited in connection with the criticism, do not establish that he has endorsed Trump or publicly committed himself to a particular political party.

Much of the discussion about his political views centres on an appearance on comedian Bill Maher's Club Random podcast on 18 August 2025. Pratt argued that political disagreements should not prevent people from recognising what he viewed as potentially beneficial achievements by the Trump administration.

'I want them all to be successful,' he said.

Pratt also discussed Kennedy, a relative of his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, whom he married in 2019. The actor said their interactions generally took place at family gatherings, rather than in political discussions.

He spoke warmly about Kennedy and expressed support for some of his public health objectives, including efforts to address concerns about ingredients in children's food. His remarks attracted criticism at the time, but did not amount to an endorsement of every political position held by Kennedy or Trump.

Chris Pratt's Elmo Duet Revives Family Controversy

The Thanksgiving collaboration has also revived criticism of an Instagram post Pratt shared in November 2021, while expressing appreciation for Schwarzenegger.

In the post, he thanked his wife for giving him a 'gorgeous healthy daughter'. Some readers interpreted the wording as insensitive towards his former wife, actress Anna Faris, and their son, Jack, who was born prematurely in 2012.

Pratt addressed the reaction in an interview with Men's Health, published in June 2022. He described the emotional impact of the criticism and said he was concerned that his son might eventually see the negative coverage.

'I cried about it,' he said.

The actor said public interpretations of his Instagram message had caused him considerable distress, particularly because of the possible consequences for his family.

Pratt and Faris married in 2009 before separating in 2017. Their divorce was finalised the following year. Although some critics interpreted the Instagram message as a comparison between his children, the post did not explicitly make one.

The renewed discussion links the Elmo appearance to earlier debate about Pratt's family posts and his comments on US politics. The Thanksgiving performance itself centred on music and gratitude; it did not address political affiliations or his family relationships.