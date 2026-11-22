Jennifer Lawrence joked that Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss's reunion at a Kansas City Chiefs game felt like 'elder abuse', returning to a friendship rumour she said had kept her up at night in 2018.

The pair's friendship had drawn scrutiny after they were seen together less often. Kloss disputed suggestions of a falling-out, and neither woman has confirmed that a feud took place.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, 19 November 2026, Cohen asked Lawrence about the pair's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium. 'That's what happens when you get old,' the actress replied. 'It just seems like elder abuse to me,' she added.

The remark was a joke, not an allegation of mistreatment. Lawrence was returning to a celebrity mystery she had once admitted following closely.

The 2018 Question That Put Their Friendship Under Scrutiny

During a 2018 TimesTalks discussion promoting Red Sparrow, Lawrence was asked what she would investigate if she possessed her character's spying abilities. She wanted answers about Swift and Kloss.

'I'd like to know what's going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that's the honest to God truth,' she said. 'Is nobody else curious? It's keeping me up at night. What happened?'

Kloss subsequently addressed that curiosity herself. In an October 2018 Vogue '73 Questions' interview, she reassured Lawrence directly. 'Jen, don't worry, Taylor and I are still really good friends,' she said.

Earlier that year, Kloss had also cautioned against accepting the rumours. 'Don't believe everything you read,' she told The New York Times.

Questions about their friendship were fuelled partly by public appearances, or the lack of them. Kloss's name was absent from a shirt featuring Swift's friends in her 2017 'Look What You Made Me Do' video.

Yet Kloss shared a backstage photograph with Swift during the singer's Reputation tour in Nashville in August 2018. That was a visible sign of contact, not evidence of any dispute.

Swift missed Kloss's October 2018 wedding to Joshua Kushner, prompting further speculation. She was touring Australia at the time, however, so her absence cannot establish that the two had fallen out.

Those details have helped sustain public speculation, but they do not establish that the friends fell out, a gap between appearances can have many explanations, the video shirt was not a statement from either woman, and Swift's tour schedule offered a reason for missing the wedding, while Kloss later said in public that they remained good friends.

Swift and Kloss Appear Together at a Chiefs Game

On Sunday, 8 November 2026, Swift and Kloss watched the Kansas City Chiefs face the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photographs showed them together in a stadium suite, while E! News reported that fan footage captured a celebratory hug.

The game was their latest public appearance together, not their first reported contact in years. Kloss had attended Swift's wedding to Chiefs player Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on 3 July 2026.

Other family members were present at the November game. Kloss brought her young son Levi, while Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott, also watched from the suite.

Kloss discussed the wedding during a 28 July interview on Today, although she declined to share details of her friends' private lives.

'But what I will say is that they're an amazing couple and I'm so happy for them,' she told the programme.