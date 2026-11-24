TNA Wrestling referee Mike Romanella was reportedly dismissed after emails sent to the promotion and its parent company linked him to adult film appearances, according to reports.

The circumstances emerged on 23 November, days after he was reportedly escorted from television tapings in Calgary, Alberta. TNA confirmed his departure on 20 November but did not disclose a reason.

Romanella, known to wrestling audiences as Mike Romo, allegedly breached the promotion's personal conduct requirements through his involvement in the adult entertainment industry, according to reports originating from Fightful Select and subsequently covered by TMZ.

In its statement, TNA said Michael Romo would no longer work for the company and that it would make no further comment.

Emails Reportedly Alerted TNA to Romanella's Adult Film Work

According to Fightful Select, TNA and its parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, received emails containing links to Romanella's reported adult film appearances.

Some material reportedly dated to the summer of 2026, suggesting the alleged work continued alongside his wrestling commitments. The identity of the senders, and their reasons for contacting the companies, remain unclear.

An unnamed source within TNA reportedly said the promotion would have approached the situation differently had it involved leaked private footage, rather than ongoing professional involvement in adult entertainment.

That account suggests the reported concern centred on Romanella's outside professional activities. TNA has not confirmed that explanation or released the relevant provisions of its personal conduct policy.

It is also unclear whether management had previously discussed the matter with Romanella, or whether restrictions on outside work were explicitly addressed in his contractual agreement.

Mike Romanella Reportedly Given Opportunity to Explain His Position

Romanella reportedly had an opportunity to respond to management's concerns during an exit interview before leaving the promotion.

Details of the discussion have not been disclosed. It is not known what Romanella said in response, or whether management considered alternatives to dismissal.

TNA held television tapings at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre on 18 and 19 November as part of its Canadian tour. Matches at the events were scheduled for broadcast on its flagship programme, Thursday Night iMPACT!

Further reporting by Wrestling Inc. indicated Romanella also had a business connection with TNA through Romo Performance, which reportedly sponsored the promotion during the second half of 2026. The current status of the sponsorship is unclear.

Departure Comes Amid TNA's Partnership With WWE

Romanella's departure comes as TNA continues its collaboration with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), following the announcement of a multi-year partnership in January 2025.

The agreement created opportunities for performers from both organisations to appear across their respective television programmes, including TNA talent on WWE's NXT programming and WWE talent on TNA programming.

There is no indication in the published reports that WWE was involved in the decision concerning Romanella.

The available reports do not explain what restrictions, if any, applied to Romanella's work outside wrestling. Without access to his agreement or the relevant company policies, the precise contractual grounds for his reported dismissal cannot be independently established.

TNA has acknowledged his departure, but the explanation linking it to adult film work remains based on media reports citing unnamed sources.

TMZ reported on 23 November that Romanella had not publicly addressed his dismissal. His account of the Calgary incident and his discussions with management therefore remains unknown.