KEY POINTS The new coast-to-coast broadcast will let West Coast viewers watch the performances before voting for the winner

The five finalists will perform a Judges' Choice dance, an Instant Dance Challenge and a Freestyle

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 is heading into its finale with a historic broadcast change that will allow viewers across the United States to watch and vote simultaneously for the first time. The development comes amid growing controversy over the show's fan voting system following the shock elimination of Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson. The couple left the competition despite earning two perfect 30/30 scores in the semi-finals.

Their exit led professional dancer Sharna Burgess to question whether some viewers were voting contestants off rather than supporting their favourites. Meanwhile, executive producer Conrad Green has defended the audience's influence, arguing that the competition is about more than technical dancing ability.

With five couples remaining, the new arrangement gives West Coast viewers the chance to watch the performances before casting their votes. But will it make a difference to the competition's results?

How the First-Ever Coast-To-Coast Finale Works

For the first time in the show's history, the Season 35 finale will air live across all four major US time zones. Viewers in the Eastern time zone can watch at 8 p.m., while those in the Central, Mountain and Pacific time zones can tune in at 7 p.m., 6 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

Previously, fans on the West Coast had to cast their votes before watching the performances in their local time zone. The simultaneous broadcast removes that disadvantage, allowing viewers nationwide to see the finalists dance before deciding whom to support.

Fans can vote during the live broadcast through DWTSVote.abc.com. Online voting is open to eligible viewers in the United States, its territories and Canada. US viewers can also submit votes via text message through participating wireless carriers.

The voting system allows up to 10 votes per couple through each method, giving fans the opportunity to cast up to 20 votes per couple when using both. Judges' scores and audience votes will be combined to determine the winner of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

DWTS Fan Voting Sparks Debate

Harry and Jenna's elimination followed another unexpected result the previous week, when Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy left the competition during the quarter-finals. Both exits intensified questions about whether audience voting can outweigh judges' scores, particularly when contestants with strong dance performances fail to advance.

Burgess, who competed on Season 35 with Tyler Cameron, addressed the issue in an Instagram Story on 20 November. She said she had anticipated another surprise elimination because of the online discussion surrounding contestants with previous dance experience.

'It's so disappointing to see our voting system is now being used by viewers to vote people off instead of voting for your favorite,' she wrote. She also suggested returning to a system in which viewers receive just 10 votes in total and must decide how to distribute them.

Executive producer Conrad Green offered a different perspective in an interview with TV Insider published on 23 November. He acknowledged that social media has transformed celebrity culture since he launched the show in 2005, with influencers now commanding enormous audiences.

Green defended the audience's role in determining the results, saying, 'Often they're passionate about people who aren't necessarily the greatest dancers because they appreciate effort as well.'

He added that viewers' preferences can change as they follow contestants throughout the season and see their performances improve. Green believes audience voting reflects that connection rather than simply rewarding dancing ability.

Will the New Voting Rule Influence the Finale?

The five couples heading into the finale are Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, and Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik. Each will perform a Judges' Choice dance, an Instant Dance Challenge and a Freestyle.

The Instant Dance Challenge will test their adaptability, as contestants will learn their assigned music and dance styles only minutes before performing. The Freestyle round will give each pair an opportunity to showcase its creativity and personality.

The coast-to-coast broadcast gives West Coast viewers a fairer opportunity to vote after watching the performances. However, it does not change how judges' scores and audience votes are combined or reduce the influence of contestants' online followings. The arrangement addresses when fans can vote, but whether it changes who wins remains another question.