T-Pain is pursuing nearly $489,000 (£371,700) from Konvict Entertainment, alleging the record company failed to pay his full share of a $1.3 million (£991,100) royalty payment it received from a music distributor. The dispute highlights how an artist's earnings can become entangled in agreements between record labels, affiliates, and distributors, even years after the original recording deal was signed.

The singer, whose legal name is Faheem Rashad Najm, filed the lawsuit against Konvict Entertainment LLC in Fulton County Superior Court, Georgia, on 4 September 2026. He claims the company breached his 2005 recording agreement and a settlement reached after an earlier legal dispute.

According to the complaint, Konvict received $1,304,127 (£991,100) from Zomba Recordings on 30 March 2026. The payment related to sales generated during the second half of 2025. T-Pain says his contract entitles him to 75 per cent of the net royalties Konvict receives from distributors for his recordings.

How the Distributor Payment Was Divided

T-Pain alleges that Konvict transferred half of the distributor payment to BuVision, an affiliated label associated with Akon's younger brother, Abou 'Bu' Thiam. BuVision is not named as a defendant in the latest lawsuit.

The complaint says Konvict paid T-Pain $489,047 (£371,700) on 2 June, representing half of the amount he claims was due under the royalty arrangement. He is seeking a further $489,047.76 (£371,700), alleging that Konvict directed his representatives to pursue the outstanding sum from BuVision instead of paying it directly.

His representatives attempted to contact the affiliate on 12 June, according to the complaint, but did not recover the money. T-Pain's lawyers subsequently sent Konvict written notice alleging a breach of the settlement agreement. The filing says the company had not remedied the alleged breach after receiving that notice.

The distinction between the distributor's payment and the artist's contractual share is important. T-Pain's claim is based on the 75 per cent of net royalties he says he was entitled to receive, rather than an assertion that the entire $1.3 million (£991,100) belonged to him.

Earlier Royalty Dispute Ended in a Settlement

The latest action follows a lawsuit T-Pain filed in 2018 over financial obligations under the same recording relationship, including payments connected with his fifth studio album, Oblivion. Konvict denied liability but agreed to pay $114,000 (£86,600) under a settlement reached in 2025 after years of mediation. The agreement addressed royalties collected through the end of 2024, according to reporting on the court proceedings.

The new claim concerns a separate accounting period. The distributor payment at its centre relates to sales made during the second half of 2025, after the period covered by the earlier settlement. T-Pain is therefore alleging a new breach rather than simply seeking to reopen the original dispute.

Akon and BuVision Are Not Named as Defendants

Although Akon co-founded Konvict Entertainment and BuVision is associated with his brother, neither man nor BuVision is named as a defendant in the latest case. The only defendant is Konvict Entertainment LLC.

T-Pain is seeking the alleged unpaid balance of $489,047.76 (£371,700), prejudgment interest, and legal fees. The allegations have not been tested in court. Konvict denied liability in the earlier dispute, while reporting on the latest filing said the company had not publicly responded to the new claims.