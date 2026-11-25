Jennifer Barreto has faced criticism after answering the final question at Miss Universe 2026 in English, having used a Spanish interpreter during an earlier round of the competition. The Puerto Rican contestant was crowned in San Juan on 24 November, but her change of language prompted questions from some viewers about her interpreter use and whether she deserved the title.

The 27-year-old psychologist and social worker secured the crown at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. Her victory marked a historic achievement, making her the first mother to win the international pageant. However, her language choices became a talking point after the final.

Jennifer Barreto's Interpreter Use in Earlier Round

Barreto's interpreter use attracted attention during an earlier question-and-answer segment, when contestants were asked about the human values people should preserve as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life.

Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto crowned MISS UNIVERSE 2026 after surprising audience with her English skills https://t.co/qBRoxEtJ9r pic.twitter.com/aKR79TymH7 — RT (@RT_com) November 25, 2026

The Puerto Rican contestant responded in Spanish, with an interpreter translating her answer. She discussed the importance of maintaining human values and using technology responsibly, highlighting the need to preserve qualities that artificial intelligence cannot replace.

Her response formed part of the individual question round, which tested contestants' ability to communicate their perspectives on broader social issues.

However, her decision to use an interpreter drew further scrutiny after she answered the final question in English.

English Answer at Miss Universe Final Prompts Questions

The five remaining contestants were asked: 'What does the world need most from its leaders right now?'

Unlike her earlier response, Barreto answered in English, emphasising the importance of competent and empathetic leadership and listening to communities.

Jennifer Barreto just made history.



First married woman + first mother to be crowned Miss Universe.



Puerto Rico wins on home soil at the

75th edition.



What a moment. pic.twitter.com/pK9JD9aC3Z — Ravi (@ravimane53) November 25, 2026

The contrast prompted questions about her earlier interpreter use, with some viewers also questioning whether she deserved the crown.

Comments under the viral video also brought Puerto Rico's relationship with the United States into the debate. User @mathvak argued that Barreto should be expected to speak English, while @Samariafan countered: 'She's Puerto Rican, she's an American.'

Others criticised her answers, with @jonathanfired calling one 'dumb as hell' and @Macky60055288 suggesting it had been 'rehearsed'. In contrast, @BeboMiguel1 defended Barreto by citing her work as a prevention specialist with the US Department of War, formerly the Department of the Army.

The comments reflect individual opinions, not established facts. Barreto's reasons for using an interpreter during the earlier round have not been established.

Jennifer Barreto Makes History for Puerto Rico

Despite the discussion surrounding her language choices, Barreto's victory represented a significant moment for both Puerto Rico and the Miss Universe competition.

She became the first mother to win the title following changes to the pageant's eligibility requirements in 2023, which allowed married women and mothers to participate. The change marked a departure from previous restrictions that had excluded women based on their marital and parental status.

Barreto's professional background also formed part of her profile. As a psychologist and social worker, she has experience in areas involving vulnerable communities, including domestic violence and child protection.

Her victory was particularly meaningful for Puerto Rico, which hosted the competition's 75th edition. She became the territory's sixth Miss Universe winner, following previous victories by Marisol Malaret, Deborah Carthy-Deu, Dayanara Torres, Denise Quiñones and Zuleyka Rivera.

Questions Persist Over Barreto's Interpreter Use

The criticism surrounding Barreto's language choices has raised questions about how contestants are judged during the competition's final question-and-answer stages. However, the Miss Universe Organization has not published the judges' scores or explained how individual answers were weighted, making it impossible to establish whether her interpreter use influenced the assessment.

Although some viewers questioned her language choices and the final result, no formal challenge to her victory has been established. Her coronation remains a historic achievement for Puerto Rico, even as the discussion surrounding her interpreter use continues.