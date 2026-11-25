Former adult film performer Lindsay Brooke has described taking narcotic pills before work and throughout the day for years during her 17-year career. She said the drugs helped her detach from scenes and maintain a persona.

Lindsay Brooke Describes Dissociation on Set

In her 9 October 2026 Substack essay, Like The Flip Of A Switch, Brooke detailed a routine that began before she left home. She woke, brushed her teeth and took two narcotic pills. She said she took two at a time every couple of hours, for years.

Before entering the studio, she said she took two more pills and smoked cannabis in her car. She took more while preparing for photographs and after returning home. At home, she said she might take six to eight pills in a day.

Brooke said the drugs helped her appear sociable while remaining detached, balancing consciousness, dissociation and desirability. Asked whether performers were genuinely aroused before filming, she replied: 'No, I am dissociating. I am taking narcotics. I am leaving myself behind and stepping into a role'.

She said looking directly at male performers could bring her back to reality and trigger panic. The drugs helped sustain her on-camera character.

Former Porn Star Says Filming Was Not What Viewers Imagined

Brooke addressed filming in an October Threads question-and-answer session, later expanded online. Asked about the best and worst parts of a shoot, she said the best part was 'being done' and the worst was having sex with 'a complete stranger'.

She said she earned about $1,500 (£1,120) per scene, which she considered too little. She filmed daily during her first decade before working only when necessary. She acknowledged that workplaces varied: some companies treated performers well, while she walked off other sets, according to The New York Post.

Addiction and Financial Pressure Made Leaving Difficult

Brooke, a mother of three, said she tried to leave after each child's birth but returned because of financial pressure. She described the stigma attached to her work history as a barrier to other employment.

Her dependence continued at home. Brooke said she felt unwanted in her marriage and described using pills to feel affectionate and comfortable with her husband. She wrote: 'I don't know if I ever had sex sober with him. Let alone with anyone'.

In 2024, while close to signing another contract, Brooke said she took 42 pills in a hotel room in Reno. She later described the incident as a turning point in leaving the industry, according to her account reported by Men's Journal.

Brooke Now Speaks Publicly About Recovery

Brooke identifies 1 November 2024 as the first day she took no drugs or alcohol. She has said she gave up her job, phone number and public life, then spent months in silence rebuilding her relationship with herself.

She now writes about her experiences and recovery through her Substack, Unlimited Storyworks. She said the routine also helped her move through daily activities because she felt compelled to perform happiness. She described this as constant performance. Her account contrasts her on-camera persona with her private distress.