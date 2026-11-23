A Kick streamer has sparked controversy after footage appearing to show him repeatedly striking a woman during a livestream circulated across social media.

CostaKid was broadcasting when the woman poured water over his head, triggering a physical confrontation in which he appeared to retaliate by throwing an object, spitting at her and striking her. The incident was captured on camera and subsequently shared on X and Facebook, attracting criticism from viewers.

Earlier in the same broadcast, the woman allegedly struck the streamer in the groin with a whip, adding further context to the confrontation.

CostaKid Appears to Attack Woman After Water Is Poured Over His Head

The viral footage shows the woman approaching CostaKid and pouring water over his head while he is livestreaming on Kick.

The situation quickly escalates, with the streamer appearing to lose his temper and physically retaliate against her.

According to Sick Chirpse, which reported on the incident, CostaKid threw an object, spat at the woman, grabbed her hair and repeatedly struck her during the confrontation.

The publication detailed the alleged assault in an article titled 'U.K. Streamer CostaKid Assaults Woman After She Pours Water on His Head.

The footage shows the altercation unfolding in front of the livestream audience, with the woman's actions followed by an increasingly aggressive response from the streamer.

The incident was subsequently shared across social media. One version was posted on X by Ashton, while another circulated on Facebook through Schannan Smallman's account.

The videos attracted criticism from users who argued that pouring water over someone did not justify a physical attack. Others pointed to the events earlier in the broadcast, suggesting the confrontation should be considered in the context of the interactions between the pair.

The footage has also raised questions about the boundaries of provocative livestream entertainment, particularly when confrontations escalate into physical violence.

People in the replies justifying genuine assault and violence…



Yes, she shouldn’t have poured water on him - it wasn’t a nice thing to do - but his reaction was overly aggressive and excessive. Grim. https://t.co/BIEfMEkIwk — 🅰️ (@AshtonGgmu) November 22, 2026

Over WATER?! 🤬 What happened on this Kick livestream is absolutely disgusting! And what’s worse? People in the comments DEFENDING it! Streaming platforms need to take responsibility. Violence shouldn’t be entertainment for views and money! Are we seriously normalising this behaviour?! #KickStreaming #Costa #StreamerDrama #ViolenceAgainstWomen #UKCommentary Posted by Schannan Williams on Sunday, November 22, 2026

Woman Allegedly Struck Streamer With Whip Earlier

Additional footage shared by the X account KickLiveClipz appears to show the same woman striking CostaKid in the groin with a whip earlier in the broadcast.

The clip reportedly predates the water-pouring incident and captures another physical interaction between the pair before the confrontation that later attracted widespread attention.

CostaKid also addressed the circulating footage in an Instagram Story, claiming the whip incident was what started the entire dispute.

'For everyone who saw them clips... this is what started it all,' he wrote.

He claimed he left immediately after the incident but was found by the group approximately 20 minutes later. According to his account, he was told to get into a car and assured that the women would not touch him.

CostaKid said the situation subsequently escalated when the woman poured water over him, prompting him to lose his temper.

"So I crashed out!" he wrote, before adding: "Equal right equal fight."

😳 Earlier in the livestream, the same girl struck Costa Kid in the groin with a whip, causing him to lose his temper.



This was one of several incidents before the shocking confrontation later in the stream.#CostaKid #AmoAndOM pic.twitter.com/cIDfLFExFR — KickLiveClips (@KickLiveClipz) November 22, 2026

Kick Faces Questions Over Livestream Violence

The incident has also drawn attention to Kick's responsibility for moderating real-world violence broadcast on its platform.

Under its official Community Guidelines, Kick prohibits extreme violence, graphic gore and unwanted aggression that poses a serious risk or results in significant harm.

The platform says moderators assess the full context of reported incidents, including a streamer's involvement in escalating a situation, their reaction, the outcome and the potential harm caused.

Depending on the severity of a violation, enforcement measures can include content removal, temporary or indefinite suspensions and permanent bans.

However, there has been no independently verified confirmation that Kick has taken disciplinary action against CostaKid over the circulating footage.

It is also unclear whether authorities investigated the confrontation or whether anyone involved sustained injuries.

The incident continues to fuel debate about livestream accountability, with viewers questioning how platforms should respond when confrontations involving physical aggression unfold in front of an online audience.