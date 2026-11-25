NHL anthem singer Sarrah Strimel Bentley has apologised for singing incorrect lyrics to the Canadian national anthem at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on 23 November 2026.

The former Broadway performer also described memory difficulties she attributed to menopause brought on by breast cancer treatment.

Bentley performed both the American and Canadian national anthems before the Toronto Maple Leafs faced the New York Islanders.

The occasion marked the Islanders' annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, an initiative that held particular personal significance for the breast cancer survivor.

Her performance attracted criticism on social media after she mistakenly altered several lyrics. However, her subsequent apology drew attention to her personal connection to the cancer awareness initiative.

NHL Anthem Singer Explains Her Canadian Anthem Blunder

According to Sportsnet, Bentley repeatedly substituted the anthem's familiar refrain with the words 'We lend our hearts to thee'. She also mistakenly replaced the word 'in' with 'with' in an earlier verse.

Footage of the performance circulated widely online, prompting criticism from some hockey supporters. Bentley subsequently addressed the incident in an emotional Instagram video.

Canadian anthem singer Sarrah Strimel-Bentley has apologised after her viral performance at the Maple Leafs–Islanders game, explaining that memory difficulties linked to breast cancer treatment and early menopause contributed to the mistake. #Isles https://t.co/VIcSBvLOXk — Sorce Media (@sorceofficial) November 24, 2026

The singer explained that she had rehearsed extensively but found performing an unfamiliar national anthem before thousands of spectators intimidating. The official NHL game summary recorded an attendance of 17,345.

'I botched the lyrics, and I'm really sorry,' she said.

Bentley accepted responsibility for her mistakes while appealing for greater compassion. She explained that her experience with cancer treatment had brought unexpected challenges, including treatment-induced menopause and difficulties with her memory.

Sarrah Strimel Bentley's Breast Cancer Treatment and Recovery

Bentley had publicly discussed her experience with breast cancer several years before her appearance at UBS Arena.

In a 2022 first-person account published by The Purist, she revealed that she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer on 1 September 2020, aged 38.

She underwent a double mastectomy, eight rounds of chemotherapy and 28 sessions of radiotherapy. Her experience subsequently inspired her to establish a non-profit organisation supporting young breast cancer survivors pursuing parenthood through surrogacy.

Before her diagnosis, Bentley had established a career in musical theatre. According to Mount Sinai, her Broadway credits included The Producers and Young Frankenstein.

Although Bentley associated her memory difficulties with treatment-induced menopause, whether those symptoms directly contributed to the anthem mistakes has not been independently established.

NHL Anthem Singer Receives Support From Hockey Community

Hockey broadcaster Elliotte Friedman publicly defended Bentley on X, drawing attention to her cancer recovery and the circumstances surrounding her performance.

Friedman acknowledged the mistake but encouraged supporters to consider what Bentley had endured. He also expressed confidence that she would have another opportunity to perform the anthem correctly.

According to The Guardian, Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares offered a similarly sympathetic assessment. Although he noticed something unusual during the performance, he recognised the significance of Bentley's appearance following her cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs secured a 4-2 victory over the Islanders, ending a nine-game losing streak. The team's social media account also referenced Bentley's lyrical mistake during the match.

Toronto deputy mayor Mike Colle suggested that the Maple Leafs invite Bentley to perform the Canadian national anthem at one of their home games.

'Let's show our kindness as Canadians,' Colle said.

As of 25 November 2026, no invitation from the Maple Leafs had been publicly confirmed in the sources reviewed.