The Trump administration has pulled the plug on a key veterans' mortgage assistance programme, leaving thousands facing foreclosure. More than 10,000 veterans lost their homes since the Department of Veterans Affairs terminated the Servicing Purchase programme on 1 May 2025.

Another 90,000 are currently behind on their mortgages or in the foreclosure process, according to industry data from ICE Mortgage Technology. Foreclosures on VA-backed loans have reached their highest level in a decade as of April 2026.

The End of the VASP Rescue Scheme

The Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase, or VASP, programme was launched to help veterans experiencing financial hardship avoid losing their homes. It allowed the VA to buy the mortgage and provide a new loan at a fixed 2.5 per cent interest rate, offering a substantial reduction in monthly payments for many.

Before its closure, the programme had assisted more than 17,000 veterans. It had purchased $5.4 billion (£4 billion) worth of loans, a figure that raised concerns among lawmakers about the potential burden on taxpayers.

Congressional Republicans had long pushed for a more limited partial-claim approach, arguing it would be less expensive while still providing relief for the average delinquency. The Trump administration ultimately sided with those concerns and ended the programme.

Veterans Confront Foreclosure Surge

The impact has been immediate and severe. Many veterans who had been using the programme to catch up on payments suddenly found themselves unable to meet the full obligations without it. Industry figures show a clear spike in foreclosure sales on VA loans since the termination.

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A verified Instagram reel by legal advocate Lee Merritt captured the mounting evidence. 'New investigations released in April 2026 confirm what veteran families have been warning for a year: when the Trump administration shut down the VA's Servicing Purchase mortgage-rescue program on May 1, 2025, foreclosures on veteran homes spiked.

Those findings show more than 10,000 veterans have already lost their homes, with tens of thousands more behind on payments or now trapped in the foreclosure pipeline.'

A separate Instagram post by Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth echoed the sentiment. 'Last year, the Trump Administration cancelled a crucial VA home loan program, and since then, 10,000+ veterans who would have been eligible for this program have lost their homes to foreclosure. This has resulted in the highest foreclosure rate for VA loans in a decade.'

Path to a New Support System

In response, Congress passed the VA Home Loan Reform Act, which President Trump signed into law last year. The legislation introduces a partial-claim programme designed to cover missed payments without requiring full loan purchases, aiming to be a more efficient safety net. The bipartisan legislation was intended to modernise the VA home loan system while protecting both veterans and taxpayers.

However, the VA has indicated that full implementation could take until mid-2026. No temporary halt on foreclosures has been put in place while the new system is developed, leaving many veterans in limbo. Advocates argue that without an immediate moratorium, the delays could exacerbate the problem for thousands more.

Veterans' groups and some lawmakers continue to press the administration for faster rollout and interim protections under the VA mortgage programme.