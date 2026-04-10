Fresh Nancy Guthrie ransom notes, reportedly sent to TMZ on 6 April as Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today anchor desk, are being treated as part of an active investigation into the 84-year-old's disappearance from her Tucson home, but a former FBI agent says the messages look more like harassment than a genuine route to an arrest.

said the timing was no accident and argued the latest communications appeared designed to deepen the distress of Savannah Guthrie and the rest of the family.

FBI Experts Question Credibility Of Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes

The Nancy Guthrie ransom notes have been arriving intermittently for weeks, but TMZ reported receiving two fresh messages on a Monday in early April from a repeat sender demanding payment in bitcoin. The person claimed they could deliver her kidnappers 'on a silver platter' in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Coffindaffer, a former FBI special agent, told Newsweek she believes there may be investigative value in engaging with the sender, even while doubting they have genuine inside knowledge. She suggested that law enforcement could 'tickle the wire' by partially complying with the demand.

'Tickling the wire in this case would be putting half a bitcoin and seeing what happens to it... Do they take it? Do they convert it to pesos? It's internationally tracked. How does it come out into currency? Do they just leave it there?' she said.

Coffindaffer acknowledged that the owner of a bitcoin wallet can remain anonymous on the surface. Even so, she argued that any movement of the funds could generate leads. 'Once it's gone, it's going to be gone. But I would want that last bread crumb. I think it would be worth it to me,' she added.

According to the available reporting, the repeat sender has consistently demanded one bitcoin or half a bitcoin in exchange for information, while insisting they did not participate in the 'horrific crime' and were not driven by greed. Coffindaffer contrasted that with the substantial official rewards already posted.

'Why wouldn't they go forward and try to seek the $1.2 million (£890,958) that's out on the table if they truly have knowledge?' she asked. 'The reason this makes sense to me that they don't have that knowledge is because they're not seeking the $1.2 million (£890,958). Instead, they're trying to subvert it with this... quickly paid, no hoops to jump through, just get the money. But I think that these people are scammers.'

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Could The Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Still Help Investigators?

Even if the Nancy Guthrie ransom notes come from what Coffindaffer bluntly called an 'extortionist', she still sees potential benefit in drawing that person out. She told Newsweek that, at minimum, a carefully controlled payment might help remove a scammer from circulation.

'I think it's very unlikely, but minimally you might be able get this extortionist off the street,' she said, describing half a bitcoin, roughly valued around $34,000 (£25,243) in her example, as 'a cheap price'.

TMZ has said the latest notes repeat the core offer to trade information for cryptocurrency. In one message, the sender wrote that their proposal to deliver the kidnappers 'on a silver platter' for one bitcoin still stands and that they would provide partial information for half a bitcoin.

Officially, investigators remain guarded. A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the case, told Newsweek that authorities are aware of reports about ransom notes linked to the investigation and that 'all tips and leads were taken seriously and passed directly to detectives' working alongside the FBI. As of this reporting, the FBI has not confirmed the authenticity of any of the letters.

The Guthrie family has meanwhile put up a $1 million (£742,465) reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery. A separate package of more than $200,000 (£148,493), including $100,000 (£74,246) from the FBI, is offered for details about her whereabouts or information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken about the strain of sifting through such messages. In an interview on Today last month, she said she believed most of the ransom notes sent to the family were fake, but that there were two letters they chose to respond to, which she considers real.

What's Happening Now?

TMZ, for its part, underscored the timing of the latest contact, posting on X that it had received 'yet another ransom note from a repeat sender this morning concerning the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, as viewers watched Savannah make her return to the Today show anchor desk'. Coffindaffer has previously argued that synchronising the delivery with Savannah's on‑air comeback was calculated 'to further torment her and her family'.

Savannah used that same broadcast to thank viewers for their support rather than dwell on the details of the investigation. 'I received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it. We feel your prayers, so thank you so much,' she told the audience.