The US Treasury has added Venmo and PayPal to its decades-old public debt donation programme. The update appeared on Pay.gov, the federal government's official payments portal, and sparked viral attention after a post on X highlighting the option drew millions of views.

The 'Gifts to Reduce the Public Debt' programme has operated since the 1960s under federal statute, accepting contributions from citizens who wish to reduce a debt now totalling approximately £30.2 trillion ($39 trillion).

A 64-Year-Old Gift Fund Meets Mobile Payments

The voluntary donation scheme pre-dates the internet, the moon landing, and most of the legislators now debating fiscal restraint. Under 31 U.S.C. § 3113, the Secretary of the Treasury holds legal authority to accept contributions from the public for the sole purpose of reducing the outstanding national debt.

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the Treasury sub-agency that administers Pay.gov, added Venmo and PayPal as payment options in late 2024 and February 2025 as part of a broader modernisation of the platform, which handles more than 1,000 categories of federal payment.

U.S. government is accepting donations to pay off its $39 trillion debt via PayPal and Venmo. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) April 26, 2026

An archived review of the Pay.gov site shows that Amazon Account was once listed as a payment option; it has since been replaced by Venmo. The update drew scant attention until an X post by NPR journalist Jack Corbett went viral in July 2025, accumulating more than 6 million views and 140,000 likes.

A second wave followed in February 2026 when screenshots framed the page as the government 'crowdfunding' its debt. Fact-checkers noted that the framing was misleading: the Venmo integration was a routine infrastructure change, not a targeted response to fiscal emergency.

🇺🇸 US Government is collecting donations to help pay off its $39 trillion debt. pic.twitter.com/PtebafQ0Dz — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 26, 2026

$67 Million Against a $39 Trillion Wall: The Scale Problem

Treasury data confirm that roughly £52 million ($67.3 million) has been donated to the programme since late 1996. An Axios analysis calculated that sum represents approximately 20 minutes of national debt growth.

The maximum single transaction permitted by Venmo is $999,999.99; at the current rate of debt accumulation, that contribution would cover roughly 18 seconds. As of early April 2026, the total national debt crossed the $39 trillion threshold, according to monthly debt data from the Joint Economic Committee of the US Senate, which tracks figures published daily by the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

The United States paid approximately £750 billion ($970 billion) in debt interest costs in 2025, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a nonpartisan fiscal policy organisation. Through the first six months of fiscal year 2026, those interest payments ran 6.1 per cent higher than the same period a year prior.

The Congressional Budget Office projects net interest costs will total £12.6 trillion ($16.2 trillion) over the coming decade, rising from an annual £775 billion ($1 trillion) in 2026 to approximately £1.6 trillion ($2.1 trillion) by 2036.

Congressional Debt Proposals: Six Cents, Big Bills, and Bitcoin

The Venmo update reached public attention at the same moment that legislative proposals for structural debt reduction remained largely stalled. Senator Rand Paul has advanced his Six Penny Plan, which calls for trimming six cents from every federal dollar spent across a five-year period to balance the budget. 'I introduced the Six Penny Plan because the answer to our debt crisis isn't complicated,' Paul has stated publicly. 'Cut six cents off every dollar. Balance the budget in five years. Protect your children's future.' The proposal has not advanced to a Senate vote.

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In the opposite direction, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, backed by the Trump administration, is projected by the Congressional Budget Office to add approximately £2.6 trillion ($3.4 trillion) to budget deficits over the next decade. The administration has argued that tariff revenues and accelerated economic growth will offset the increase, a claim that the non-partisan CBO's modelling does not support. The Bipartisan Policy Center's deficit tracker shows the cumulative fiscal year 2026 deficit reached £930 billion ($1.2 trillion) through March 2026.

Some in Congress have looked to an unconventional asset. Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced the BITCOIN Act of 2025, which proposed purchasing 1 million bitcoin over five years to build a sovereign reserve. Asset manager VanEck projected the move could reduce the national debt by 36 per cent by 2050 under a bullish scenario in which bitcoin represents 18 per cent of global financial assets. The bill remains in committee. Lummis announced in December 2025 she would not seek re-election, leaving the measure without its most prominent champion. President Trump signed an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve using government-forfeited digital assets, but operational deadlines lapsed and Congress has not approved new acquisition funds.

Between a £52 million ($67.3 million) donation pot that buys 20 minutes of debt relief and a legislature that cannot advance a single binding fiscal reform, the Venmo button on Pay.gov says more about symbolism than it does about solvency.