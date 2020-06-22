Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson- the Duke and the Duchess of York, took to Instagram to wish her father on the occasion of Father's Day.

Princess Eugenie also paid tribute to her father-in-law George Brooksbank, who recently recovered from COVID-19 illness after spending several weeks in the hospital. The British royal shared unseen pictures of her father and father-in-law from her personal collection and wrote: "Happy Father's Day to my father and father-in-law and to all fathers celebrating today and everyday...

Xx."

The first picture was a throwback snap from Eugenie's childhood, where she is seen sitting on the porch with her father Prince Andrew. The duo is photographed sharing a cute father-daughter moment as they sit in identical positions and drink from matching blue cups.

While the princess looks adorable in green shorts and a white T-shirt and her feathered mop hairstyle in the throwback picture, her young father looks his casual best in a blue t-shirt and grey trousers. The second picture was a family photo with her husband Jack Brooksbank and in-laws George Brooksbank and Nicola Brooksbank.

The post comes a day after the 30-year-old penned a heartfelt tribute to the National Health Service for saving her father-in-law's life from coronavirus. Alongside a video message and pictures of George Brooksbank returning home from the hospital, the British royal wrote: "The COVID 19 pandemic has been a difficult time for so many and I want to say a HUGE thank you to every frontline worker who have kept us all safe and well, whilst sacrificing so much."

"In particular, I'd like to send an enormous thank you to all the teams who saved my father in law, George's life during his stays at St Mary's, Chelsea and Royal Brompton Hospital after he contracted the virus," she added.

The royal also shared a quote by her 71-year-old father-in-law, who said about the NHS: "There was always somebody at hand. I want to offer profound thanks to everyone who was involved. It was a real eye-opener for somebody who has not been in hospital before for any length of time. I certainly owe them my life."