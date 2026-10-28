FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted nine arrests in Nigeria on Sunday, 25 October 2026, warning overseas fraud networks that 'JUSTICE WILL FIND YOU'.

The Nigeria scam crackdown formed part of an international operation targeting suspected online fraud across West Africa. Authorities also reported 19 arrests in Ghana and the removal of millions of scam-linked social media accounts.

The US Department of Justice and Britain's National Crime Agency announced the results on 13 October, nearly two weeks before Patel's warning.

Investigators and technology companies had met at the NCA's London headquarters from 6 to 9 October. Enforcement activity took place during that period and beforehand.

In his X post, Patel called the FBI's broader campaign Operation Blackout. Officials described the coordinated West African effort as Joint Disruption Week. Crucially, the arrests were made by authorities in Nigeria and Ghana, not presented as an FBI-only operation.

Operation Blackout is taking the fight directly to the international cybercriminal networks stealing billions from Americans.



Our latest operation in Nigeria delivered:



9 ARRESTS.

53 electronic devices seized.

$11 MILLION in potentially freezable funds identified across… pic.twitter.com/FRmapod5A1 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 25, 2026

Nigeria Scam Crackdown Sees Nine Arrests and Trafficking Victims Identified

The NCA said Nigerian authorities arrested nine people across Delta State and seized six laptops, 35 phones and 12 routers. Those 53 devices were among hundreds confiscated during the wider campaign. Neither agency identified the nine suspects or detailed individual charges in its announcement.

In Sasaabi, near Ghana's capital Accra, authorities arrested another 19 people and seized 303 electronic devices. The Justice Department reported 89 identified fraud victims with estimated combined losses of $8.3 million (€7.5 million and £6.2 million). Those losses must not be confused with assets that investigators hope to freeze.

Another concerning finding emerged in Ghana. Authorities identified 117 trafficking victims who were awaiting repatriation to Nigeria when the results were announced. The NCA said some people detained during earlier operations were subsequently identified as trafficking victims suspected of having been coerced.

That distinction matters. Someone discovered inside a suspected scam centre may be a victim rather than a willing participant. The official announcements did not establish the circumstances of every person found during the raids.

The Justice Department said targeted schemes included cryptocurrency investment fraud, impersonation of law enforcement officers and extortion through threats of arrest. Such operations can reach people thousands of miles from their operators. Victims in Britain and the United States were among those the authorities sought to protect.

NCA deputy director of fraud Nick Sharp emphasised the importance of international cooperation. 'Fraud is a global problem and it takes partnership working across international boundaries to tackle it.' His agency said online reporting data had helped investigators locate suspected fraud operations.

Kash Patel's Warning Leaves Questions Over Scam Funds and Prosecutions

Meta said it removed more than 3.7 million Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups linked to suspected scams. Participating companies shared leads on more than 30 suspected scam centres. Account removals, however, do not prove that criminal networks have been permanently dismantled.

Meta also reported that Coinbase had identified more than 65 active scam victims and prevented over $415,000 (€373,000 and £312,000) in potential losses. The company described prevention, not compensation already paid to people who lost money.

Financial recovery remains another open question. According to the Justice Department, private-sector partners identified more than $11 million (€9.9 million and £8.3 million) in potentially freezable funds across several countries. The announcements did not establish how much had actually been frozen, recovered or returned to victims.

A Reddit discussion on 16 October reflected differing reactions. One commenter welcomed the operation as 'good news', while another called its scale 'Just a drop in the bucket'. Neither comment establishes broader public opinion.

Patel praised the international effort in the Justice Department's original statement. 'We are demolishing Scam Centers across the globe and crushing a criminal industry preying on American citizens,' he said. Yet the releases gave no individual charges or conviction figures for the nine people arrested in Nigeria.

The NCA warned that investment scams can begin with promises of guaranteed returns or invitations to exclusive online groups. Requests for advance fees before withdrawals are another warning sign. UK residents who believe they have been defrauded can report suspected fraud through Report Fraud.