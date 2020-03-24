Things are heating up between Microsoft and Sony as both have already revealed key specifications of their next-generation consoles. The gaming industry is now busy comparing which machine will outpace the other upon release later this year. However, gamers, on the other hand, are reportedly excited for something else instead. After being delayed for a little over a month due to last-minute additional enhancements, Final Fantasy VII Remake is set to launch a few weeks from now. As such, fans have some concerns that Square Enix wants to address as early as possible.

When the publisher first confirmed its development, there were several questions that immediately cropped up. First was if the game was going to be a remake of the entirety of the original, next was if the gameplay mechanics would stay the same. The developers quickly confirmed that it will be a multi-installment approach and that the turn-based mechanics will be replaced by an action-oriented system.

Push Square reports that in an interview producer Yoshinori Kitase offered an explanation as to why Square Enix opted to split the "Final Fantasy VII Remake" into multiple titles. "At the beginning of the project we had two directions we could go. The first was to make the project with the highest possible level of graphics, visual quality and detail, and not remove anything that fans wanted to see. Instead, it would expand upon the original game, to make it something even more immersive," he noted

Kitase added that "the other option was to include the entire scope of the original game in a single release. But in order to make that work as a modern game, we wouldn't be able to go for the highest visual quality and we'd also have to cut back on areas and scenes from the original."

In a separate interview with "Final Fantasy VII Remake" co-director Naoki Hamaguchi revealed that the game is designed and intended as a standalone offering. As such, he assures that gamers will have plenty to do once they finish the main storyline. To avoid spoiling the surprise, details as to what the content might be was not indicated.