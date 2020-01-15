This year is shaping up to be an exciting one for the gaming industry as three major brands prepare to shift to the next console generation. Sony and Microsoft are releasing the PS5 and Xbox Series X this fall, while Nintendo is speculated to have the Switch Pro in development as of this writing. Meanwhile, two highly anticipated games from Square Enix are also slated to come out in the coming months: "Final Fantasy VII Remake" and "Marvel's Avengers." Unfortunately, due to some development setback, the shipping dates have been pushed back.

Fans have been waiting for the two titles from Square Enix for a long time now. Since it was first rumoured in 2014 and its first trailer dropped at E3 2015, "Final Fantasy VII Remake" received overwhelming support from consumers and gaming industry journalists.

Please read an important message to fans from our @PlayAvengers and @FinalFantasyVII Remake development teams.

The other made its debut in 2017 through a trailer uploaded on Marvel Entertainment's YouTube Channel. At E3 2019 during a press conference hosted by publishers, "Marvel's Avengers" got its first trailer along with a playable demo after the show.

Square Enix confirms that it made the decision to delay the games was ultimately agreed upon by the people involved in order to add more polish and possibly remove some bugs, confirms GameSpot. It is common for both small and big game studios to encounter game-breaking issues once development is nearing competition.

A message from the #FinalFantasy VII Remake development team.

Among the two, "Marvel's Avengers" seems to have the biggest delay, which sees it move from May 15 to September 4. On the other hand, "Final Fantasy VII Remake" slid from March 3 to April 10. Producer Yoshinori Kitase noted, "We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience."

"I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologise to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer. Thank you for your patience and continued support," he then added. "Final Fantasy VII Remake" is one of three installments planned by Square Enix. Fans suggest this approach might be a tribute to the original game for the first-generation PlayStation, which shipped in three CDs. The upcoming action-RPG will be a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 4 with a PC version available next year. There is no word if it will be ported to the Xbox One platform.