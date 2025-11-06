TikTok content creator Savanahh Raee, mum of fraternal twins, has gone viral after revealing how her six-year-old daughters switched places at school without their teachers noticing.

Lola Came In Class As Her Twin Sister, Ellie

On her TikTok video, which now has garnered 2.7 million views and 360 thousand likes, the twin's mother, Savanahh, shared how her six-year-old daughter Lola went in as her twin sister Ellie in class—and fooled everyone.

'Let me tell you how my six-year-old went in as her twin sister today at school,' she began. She explained that the twins attend the same school but are placed in separate classes with different teachers.

Savannah shared that Ellie, who has a weaker immune system, was feeling unwell and stayed home. That morning, Lola casually announced: 'Mom, I'm gonna go in as Ellie today.'

She replied, 'Baby, they're gonna know it's you, you guys have differences.' But Lola was confident, 'No, they don't. I'll put my hair in a bun. They won't be able to tell.' According to Savanahh, one twin has short hair and the other long—so the bun was a clever disguise.

'So, I took her to the school, I watched her walk,' she said. But at about 2:15pm, the twins' dad texted asking why both twins stayed home from school. 'I said, they didn't. I took Lola, and I watched her walk in. I know I took Lola.'

Just to make sure, Savanahh took out her phone and looked at the attendance record of her daughters. 'Lola was marked absent, and I was like "How the hell did that happen?"'

The Backpack Clue and The Big Reveal

Later that day, Savanahh's sister-in-law picked up Lola from school. 'My sister-in-law gets here with Lola, and I noticed she had her sister's backpack on,' Savanahh recalled. 'I looked at her and I said, "Lola, did I make you late today? It says you were marked absent".'

Lola grinned and said, 'Nobody even knew, Mom.' Savanahh couldn't believe what she was hearing, 'No, you didn't.' But Lola just nodded enthusiastically, 'Nobody knew. Nobody mom.'

'And I was like, you went as your sister, you went to Elie's class as Ellie? And she was like "Yeah", and nobody knew? How about Ms. Patty?' Lola replied, 'I didn't see her, I stayed away from her.'

Savanahh kept asking, incredulous, and Lola confirmed: 'Yeah, none of the kids even knew, not even her best friend, well, she kinda did, but she didn't. I just told her "shh".'

'This was thought out, you guys,' Savanahh said proudly. 'Oh my God, this is awesome — "you're awesome!" We high-fived, but I was like, "Couldn't do that again." I couldn't be more proud that my six-year-old thought—you know what, I'm actually scared, but I'm tackling it back. It was scary, kind of funny as hell — and she's not in trouble cause it's funny,' she said.

Mum Raised What Happened In School

Savannah later spoke with the teachers and staff to explain what had happened. They couldn't help but find it both hilarious and impressive, but concerning at the same time.

'You didn't notice that Lola was pretending to be Ellie the whole day?' she asked, slightly laughing. One staff member replied, 'But Lola was absent yesterday — where was she?' Savanahh answered, 'She was Ellie! She took her backpack and went to Ellie's class — she was Ellie all day!'

Someone in the background exclaimed, 'What?!'

To help prevent future mix-ups, Savanahh offered tips on how to tell the twins apart, like their hairstyles and ear piercings. The twins' teacher also raised safety concerns, which Savanahh said she completely understood.

What began as a harmless prank turned into a moment of viral hilarity—and a gentle wake-up call for the school. While staff may treat it as a lesson in caution, Savannah couldn't help but admire her daughter's boldness. After all, not every six-year-old can pull off a flawless classroom switch.