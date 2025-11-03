The 2012 film Project X was a cautionary tale disguised as a dark comedy, documenting a high school party that spirals into destructive, city-wide chaos. For residents in Woodland Hills, California, that outrageous fiction became an overwhelming reality this Halloween. What began as festive noise complaints quickly escalated into a major police operation.

A quiet suburban street was transformed into a scene straight from the found-footage flick, complete with a chaotic moshpit, overwhelming crowds, and an inevitable, large-scale LAPD response. Officers were first dispatched on Friday, 31 October, after a stream of calls from fed-up neighbours on Oakdale Avenue reported the disturbance.

Police Discover 'Hundreds, If Not Thousands' in Chaotic Moshpit

When police arrived, they discovered a scene far exceeding a simple rowdy get-together. The entire block had been consumed by the party. Local news outlet KTLA 5 captured aerial footage of the spectacle, revealing a massive, pulsating throng of party-goers who had gathered to celebrate the holiday.

The crowd was packed shoulder-to-shoulder, with KTLA correspondents estimating that 'hundreds, if not thousands' of people were in attendance. Loud, high-energy music blared from speaker setups as attendees, many clad in festive costumes, danced wildly in the street.

At one point, a giant moshpit opened in the centre of the crowd, capturing the chaotic energy of the night. The party-goers seemed entirely undeterred, even when an LAPD helicopter arrived, shining a massive spotlight down on the gathering below. The intense police presence did little to dampen the spirits of the revellers.

Why the 'Dopest Movie of All Time' Is Being Blamed for the Aftermath

Of course, all good things must eventually come to an end, especially when they block public streets. Police officers on the ground, supported by the air unit, eventually managed to gain control of the situation, successfully dispersing the massive crowd and breaking up the party.

The aftermath, however, was significant. While authorities confirmed no arrests were made, KTLA reported that one person was possibly hospitalised. Furthermore, attendees left 'many piles of garbage' behind, turning the residential street into a rubbish tip for neighbours to clean up.

As footage spread like wildfire across social media, the comparisons to the 2012 comedy Project X became inevitable. The film, which has gained cult status, follows two high school students whose attempt to throw a party spirals dangerously out of control, resulting in a turnout much like the one the LAPD shut down. This isn't the first time a massive party has drawn comparisons to the film, which remains a cultural touchstone for large-scale, chaotic gatherings.

'Let These Kids Be Kids': Social Media Reacts

The online response to the shutdown has been surprisingly positive, with many users celebrating the party's sheer scale, though some did sympathise with the frustrated neighbours.

'Let these kids be kids, bruh', one user wrote in a popular comment.

Another referenced the film's influence directly, calling it, 'One of the dopest movies of all time'. They continued, 'I love that it still inspires the youth, no matter what generation, to recreate it'.

At the time of writing, no specific details about the party's organisers or official inspiration have been discovered. However, the event serves as a clear reminder of Project X's enduring legacy, for better or worse.