Some delegates for Miss Universe 2025 have caught the public's attention for various reasons. Miss Universe Pakistan 2025 Roma Riaz is among them, as some felt she was too dark to represent the country.

Who Is Miss Universe Pakistan 2025 Roma Riaz?

Roma Riaz is a British-Pakistani model who was crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2025. She is representing the country in the upcoming Miss Universe 2025.

She came from a Pakistani Punjabi Christian family and was raised in the United Kingdom. Her advocacies include challenging the set beauty standards and colour bias in Pakistan, as she aims for broader representation of beauty.

This is not surprising, since Riaz is among the beauty titlists who attract commentary on their image and cultural values. Many come after her because of her upbringing and physical appearance.

Although residents of Pakistan are ethnically diverse and exhibit skin tone variation, locals often have fair to light skin tones, with lighter hair and eye colours, due to their Central Asian, Persian, and Turkish ancestry.

Miss Universe Pakistan 2025 Not The Best Representation For The Country?

Roma Riaz is dark-skinned and plus-sized. Her appearance prompted some to attack her and question her competence to represent Pakistan in the prestigious beauty contest.

Due to her skin tone, some said she better represents Bangladesh than Pakistan. The average skin colour in Bangladesh is somewhat darker due to its tropical climate and genetics. Locals in Bangladesh tend to have medium to deep brown skin tones.

Despite the backlash toward Riaz's skin tone and appearance, many also defended her. One even said they couldn't grasp why some question her being Pakistan's representative, given the campaign for diversity.

'Why do people find it hard to believe pale people do exist in BD and darker tones exist in Pakistan??' one X user wrote. 'They're both beautiful in their own ways man.'

No way people are arguing that Miss Universe Pakistan (2025) was supposed to be for Bangladesh bc the Bengali one is fairer… why do people find it hard to believe pale people do exist in BD and darker tones exists in Pakistan?? They’re both beautiful in their own ways man — ᥫ᭡ ᥫ᭡ ᥫ᭡ (@noxnoxnoxo) November 5, 2025

Miss Pakistan Universe 2025 Stands Her Ground Against Beauty Stereotypes

Roma Riaz is aware of the discussion about her appearance and upbringing. In a previous interview, she said that her 'roots will always be Pakistani-Punjabi' despite many questioning her identity.

The beauty queen said she would often hear remarks like, 'You're so dark, you can't be Pakistani,' or 'You're Christian, so you're not really Pakistani.' For Riaz, stepping onto the Miss Universe 2025 stage is an opportunity to set the record straight about her identity.

'This pageant and applying for this crown was more than just becoming Miss Universe Pakistan. It's kind of an answer to everyone that has ever questioned my identity,' she explained, per EasterEye.

According to Riaz, her sister convinced her to join the beauty pageant. She was initially hesitant, but her sister assured her that she was 'so powerful' and 'so beautiful.'

Riaz credited her sibling for the platform that she has now before sharing what she wants to accomplish.

'I want to be the change for the beauty standard,' Riaz shared.

She acknowledged the 'different kind of beauties in Pakistan.' The Miss Pakistan Universe also reminded others that 'beauty is not just a single mould that we have to fit into,' thus the need for 'more representation.'

