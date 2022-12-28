Journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan's followers were left baffled after he posted a number of offensive tweets from his account on Tuesday.

He did not shy away from putting out abusive tweets about the late Queen Elizabeth II, kickboxer Andrew Tate, and others.

It has now come to light that his account was, in fact, hacked. His account appears to have been compromised overnight on Tuesday. "In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked," tweeted Morgan's television show on TalkTV. "Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk?."

The hacker managed to post hundreds of derogatory tweets before anyone could even register what had just happened.

In case you were wondering, @piersmorgan has been hacked.



Any chance of getting him back, @elonmusk? pic.twitter.com/GEItdqZopI — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 27, 2022

One of the tweets said: "f**k the Queen." Another claimed that the controversial influencer Andrew Tate had been "shot dead in Dubai." Tate had to take to Twitter to clarify that he was still alive. "Hard to kill," he wrote in the tweet.

One of the tweets asked former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get a haircut because he was an "ugly bum."

A user even asked the hackers to check Morgan's communication with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The hackers responded by saying that there was "nothing interesting." This went on for almost an hour.

The apparent hacker also removed the host's profile and cover image and changed his username several times to phrases like "lol." Some of the sexually explicit tweets are still visible to mobile Twitter users. An investigation has been launched to find out who hacked the account.

TalkTV presenter Piers Morgan has been known for criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He went on to call the two "poisonous rats" following the release of the teaser for their Netflix show.

"King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the Royal Family.. and needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy," he wrote on Twitter.

He has always been vocal about his dislike for Meghan Markle. Morgan also accused the Duchess of Sussex of using her royal title "to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her" and called her "shameless & shameful."