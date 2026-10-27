A lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court has thrust California Polytechnic State University Greek life into intense legal scrutiny. The civil complaint initiated by Cal Poly students Lilianne Burke and Zoey Archibald accuses a local fraternity and several other students of facilitating an environment of underage drinking and hazing that ultimately culminated in a horrific high-speed hit-and-run collision.

The legal action is seeking accountability not only from the driver of the car but from the group of persons and the fraternity which allegedly organised the booze-fuelled event that evening.

Hazing Allegations and the Night of the Crash

The complaint alleges that Kappa Sigma events encouraged alcohol consumption and that the fraternity's conduct amounted to hazing under California law. On 8 January, 20-year-old student Ishan Pandhare attended a birthday party and Kappa Sigma event where alcohol was present before getting behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3.

According to the complaint, Cal Poly students, Lilianne Burke and Zoey Archibald, were crossing Crandall Way near Foothill Boulevard at 9:31 pm when Pandhare barrelled toward them at 60 mph in a 25 mph zone. The two students were run over, leaving them bleeding in the road.

Both women suffered major but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital, according to San Luis Obispo police. During a later preliminary hearing, officer Jacob Swartz testified that he observed apparent head injuries and a significant amount of blood around the victims' heads.

Criminal Prosecution and Witness Testimony

Pandhare himself faces three felony counts of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, reckless driving, and hit and run causing injury. He has since pleaded not guilty in court and denied all enhancements.

During a hearing in October, witness Tiffany Mosqueda testified that one of the victims was launched into the air some 30 feet by the impact.

Pandhare posted bail of $150,000 (£112,673) and was suspended from Cal Poly. A judge ordered him to stand trial, but a tentative date has not yet been set. Plaintiffs are also seeking to hold others accountable, arguing that the incident was entirely preventable.

They are framing it as the direct result of a systemic alcohol-heavy culture managed by Cal Poly's Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter. The lawsuit also names individual fraternity members, claiming they actively supplied alcohol to Pandhare, who was underage at the time.

Negligent Entrustment and Legal Targets

The complaint also levels accusations of negligent initiation and hazing, asserting the fraternity fosters dangerous drinking customs. By integrating the institutional entities into the lawsuit, the plaintiffs look to hold the entire organisation accountable for facilitating unsafe conditions which preceded the crash.

The legal complaint also sets up a distinct claim of negligent entrustment against another student who owned the Tesla Model 3. The owner is accused of handing over their car keys to Pandhare despite indicators he was highly intoxicated at the time.

Legal counsel representing the plaintiffs have emphasised that multiple layers of failures occurred, highlighting that adhering to basic safety standards by any party involved could have averted the collision.

Through this multi-party lawsuit, Burke and Archibald seek unspecified damages for medical expenses and severe emotional distress.