A Florida teacher faces child abuse charges after allegedly swinging a six-year-old special needs pupil through the air and pinning him against a classroom wall in Palm Coast on 16 October as he cried that he could not breathe, according to an arrest affidavit.

The confrontation at Wadsworth Elementary School followed a dispute over a toy during classroom free time. The investigation began after a paraprofessional in Kevin Adkisson's emotional and behavioural disorders classroom alerted the vice principal about an incident that had left her uncomfortable.

Adkisson, 52, is charged with two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office stated. Adkisson was arrested in Bunnell on 22 October and has since posted a $5,000 (approximately £3,750) bond.

Toy Dispute Preceded Florida Teacher's Alleged Actions

Pupils had been allowed to watch a movie or play with toys during what the affidavit described as 'free time'. The paraprofessional told police that the boy and another student began arguing over a toy. Both children were holding it and neither would let go.

The paraprofessional intervened by instructing the children to hand the toy to her. Adkisson, known as Mr. A, then allegedly walked over and 'forcefully' pulled it from their hands.

Adkisson then allegedly grabbed the boy by the arm in a 'rough, slinging motion,' causing him to swing through the air. The paraprofessional described the child's reaction to investigators. He was 'visibly upset' and crawled beneath his desk, where he was crying and yelling.

With the child beneath the desk, Adkisson moved it and allegedly pinned him against the wall. The paraprofessional told investigators that the pupil cried and protested that the teacher was hurting him and that he could not breathe.

The teacher eventually released the boy, told him he was 'not hurt' and walked away, according to the witness's account.

Child's Account Adds to Kevin Adkisson's Case

Investigators also examined an allegation concerning an earlier encounter that day. Adkisson allegedly picked the same child up after he skipped a line and carried him to the back.

Police subsequently spoke with the boy, whose account included a further allegation of physical contact. He told officers that Adkisson 'struck him on both the left and right sides of his stomach with closed hands,' the affidavit stated.

The child also recalled the other incident but could not provide additional details. Adkisson declined to speak with detectives.

Sheriff Addresses Florida Teacher's Arrest

Sheriff Rick Staly addressed both the allegations and the responsibility of adults working with children with special needs in a statement.

'Parents entrust teachers to provide a safe learning environment for their children. Some special needs students can be challenging but everyone who works with these children must always keep their cool,' he stated.

Staly also distinguished the case from the work of other school employees.

'This is an unfortunate incident, but this should not taint the professional and hard-working faculty and staff, which do an outstanding job with our children. But let me be clear: Abuse of any kind, especially at the hands of a trusted adult, will not be tolerated.'