A family of four, two friends building a life together, a beloved nanny and two pilots were among nine people killed when a private jet crashed in Florida on Sunday, 1 November 2026. The Learjet 60 was travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas when it crashed near Greenacres in Palm Beach County, killing all seven passengers and two crew members.

In a joint statement shared by Adam Robinson's brother, Anthony Robinson, the families confirmed the passengers' identities and paid heartbreaking tributes to their loved ones.

Adam Robinson, Helen Sharp and Their Two Children

Adam Robinson, 45, was a technology entrepreneur and founder of digital marketing businesses Retention.com and RB2B. His wife, Helen Sharp, 40, was a ceramic artist and entrepreneur who founded Influential PR while living in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she met Adam.

The couple were travelling with their two children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2. In their joint statement, relatives remembered Adam and Helen as devoted parents whose children were the centre of their lives.

'Adam and Helen were devoted parents, and Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were the light of their lives,' the families said.

A separate tribute published on Helen's Instagram account, @helensharpceramics, remembered her as a talented, adventurous woman who maintained friendships across Houston, the University of Arizona, Buenos Aires, Austin and Aspen.

'If you knew Helen, you knew how full of life she was. She simply radiated,' the tribute read.

Her loved ones said her happiest moments were spent with Adam, their children and their dog, Bonnie, who was rarely far from her side.

Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr: Friends Building a Life Together

Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr were close friends of the Robinson family who were travelling aboard the aircraft. The couple were co-owners of a luxury hotel in Honduras and are remembered as adventurous, joyful and deeply devoted to one another.

They were building a future together and shared a love of travel, friendship and new experiences. 'They loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation,' the joint family statement read.

Relatives added that the couple had embraced their relationship wholeheartedly and would be missed by everyone who knew them.

Anita Maria Cetina: Nanny Who Became Part of the Family

Anita Maria Cetina was travelling with the Robinson family when the aircraft crashed. She cared for the couple's two young children and had become a cherished part of their household.

In their tribute, the families described Cetina as someone whose affection for Emma and Charlie extended far beyond her professional responsibilities.

'Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family,' the statement read. Her loved ones remembered her for the unconditional love and dedication she showed the children.

Captain Jeff Gregory, 55: Experienced Pilot Who Loved Aviation

Captain Jeff Gregory, 55, of Pennsylvania, was identified as one of the aircraft's pilots. According to reports, Federal Aviation Administration records showed he held an Airline Transport Pilot certificate, including qualifications to operate the Learjet 60.

His childhood friend and former neighbour, David Peters, remembered Gregory as diligent and dependable, recalling that he had dreamed of becoming a pilot from a young age. Peters told the newspaper that Gregory worked hard to pursue aviation and eventually became a commercial pilot after beginning his training in the 1990s.

Gregory leaves behind his wife, Cheryl, and several children. A church he attended in Pennsylvania also shared a tribute following his death.

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20: Co-Pilot Who Earned Her Wings at 17

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20, had dreamed of becoming a pilot since childhood. Born in Florida to a Brazilian family, she grew up in Palm Beach County and developed an interest in aviation after flying with her father.

She earned her private pilot's licence at 17 while attending West Boca Raton Community High School, attracting local media attention in 2023 because she qualified to fly before obtaining her driving licence.

Her stepfather, Thiago Corteleti, told Brazilian media that she had accumulated more than 1,300 flight hours and completed aviation training at American Flyers. Her family remembered her as hardworking and passionate about flying, a career she had pursued with determination since her teenage years.

Families Mourn Nine Lives Lost in Florida Jet Crash

In their joint statement, the Robinson, Sharp, Reed, Fehr and Cetina families thanked first responders, investigators and the Palm Beach County community for their support. They also extended their condolences to the families of the two pilots, who are grieving alongside them. As loved ones mourn the nine lives lost, the families have requested privacy and said memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.