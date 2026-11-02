Adam Radogna, an Ohio restaurant owner who said he had attended more than 40 Donald Trump rallies, has been indicted on 10 felony charges over alleged child sexual abuse material. The 37-year-old member of the 'Front Row Joes' was indicted on 28 October 2026, six days after investigators searched his home.

The owner of Adamo's Italian Restaurant in Brook Park faces nine material-related counts and one count of possessing criminal tools. His restaurant issued a statement defending him before the indictment, calling the allegations 'baseless and false' and saying it expected 'speedy exoneration'.

Radogna Indicted After File-Sharing Probe

A joint federal and state investigation involving a file-sharing network identified Radogna's residence as a potential location for child sexual abuse material, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said in its announcement. Members of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at the property on 22 October.

Prosecutors said investigators found multiple files containing child sexual abuse material on Radogna's devices during the search of his home near West 130th Street and Brook Haven Boulevard. Radogna was arrested without incident following the search, and the announcement described alleged possession of dozens of images.

Ten Felony Charges Set Out in Indictment

The grand jury charged Radogna with two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and seven counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person. Each of those nine charges is a second-degree felony.

The final count is possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, bringing the total number of counts to 10. The prosecutor's announcement said Radogna would be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date, without specifying when the hearing would take place.

'Front Row Joes' Member Discussed His Trump Support

In a 2024 interview, Radogna said he had attended more than 40 Trump rallies and described the 'Front Row Joes' as a group with members across the country. 'We have members from all over the country,' he said, adding: 'It's no more than 30 or 40 of us and we just love to support Donald Trump.'

The interview, originally published by NJ.com and subsequently quoted in coverage of the indictment, also included his claim: 'He knows who we are and we've all met him.' That coverage described Facebook profile and cover photographs showing him with Trump, alongside an archive of profile pictures featuring Donald Trump Jr, Pete Hegseth, Kayleigh McEnany and Lauren Boebert.

Adamo's Restaurant Says It Expects Exoneration

Adamo's issued its Facebook response on 24 October, two days after Radogna's arrest, saying: 'Thank you for your continued patronage AS WE REMAIN OPEN FOR BUSINESS as our attorney fights baseless and false allegations levied against our owner.' It added: 'We appreciate your continued support as we expect speedy exoneration.'

The restaurant's statement appeared to have been removed from Facebook by the time of coverage published on 29 October. That coverage also recorded unsuccessful attempts to reach Radogna at his restaurant and home the previous afternoon, when an employee said he was absent and nobody answered his front door.

Radogna Posted Bond Before Grand Jury Indictment

Radogna posted a $75,000 (roughly £55,755) bond on 23 October, one day after his arrest and five days before the grand jury returned its indictment. Published accounts of his release said he was ordered to remain under home detention and surrender his passports.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation remained ongoing when it announced the charges on 28 October, with arraignment to follow at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. The indictment sets out allegations against Radogna, who remains presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in court.