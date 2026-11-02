Tech founder Adam Robinson wrote 'You don't need to crash a plane to learn to fly' in a business post more than six months before a Florida jet crash reportedly killed him, his wife and their two young children. Nine people died when the Bahamas-bound Learjet 60 crashed near Lake Worth Beach in Palm Beach County, Florida, on 1 November 2026.

The 17 April message discussed building businesses without venture capital, a subject central to Robinson's work at Retention.com and RB2B. Its aviation reference was a business analogy, with no established connection to the flight or the circumstances investigators are examining.

Adam Robinson's Business Philosophy

The full message read: 'You don't need to crash a plane to learn to fly ... and you don't need VC to build a business.' It appeared under Robinson's @RetentionAdam account, pairing the flying comparison with an argument about startup finance.

You don't need to crash a plane to learn to fly ... and you don't need VC to build a business. — Adam Robinson (@RetentionAdam) April 17, 2026

Comments on X about Robinson's post included 'So sad' from @BoxerKnowsBest and 'Final Destination stuff right here' from @readingmeming. The latter compared the coincidence to the horror film series, but there is no evidence that Robinson's business analogy anticipated the accident.

Robinson's RB2B newsletter biography identifies him as the founder and chief executive of Retention.com and RB2B. His work focused on helping businesses identify website visitors, with the biography describing how he developed Retention.com through bootstrapping rather than outside venture investment.

The same biography says he launched RB2B in March 2024 to help software-as-a-service companies identify website visitors and view their LinkedIn profiles through Slack, the April post made no mention of the Bahamas trip or the aircraft involved in the crash.

Family Identifications Remain Unconfirmed

TMZ identified Robinson, his wife Helen and their two children on 2 November, citing sources close to the family. Its account also placed their nanny and two close friends aboard, making seven passengers travelling alongside the two pilots.

The report did not identify the children, nanny or friends by name in that report. The National Transportation Safety Board's public investigation page does not name the passengers, leaving those identifications separate from the agency's official account of the accident.

Learjet Operator and Bahamas Route Confirmed

The NTSB identifies the aircraft as a Learjet 60 operated by Aurora Aviation, doing business as Upper Jet. It was travelling from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when radar and radio contact were lost.

Aircraft details published by Aviation International News identify the jet as registration N722BD, manufactured in 2004, with FAA records listing LR60271 LLC as its registered owner.

Neither the operator's nor the registered owner's identity establishes that Robinson owned or personally chartered the aircraft, and the journey's purpose remains unestablished in the reporting reviewed.

Investigators Examine Possible In-Flight Breakup

NTSB board member Tom Chapman said at a 2 November briefing that investigators had evidence suggesting some aircraft components separated before impact. The observation was preliminary and did not establish the cause of the crash.

The crew's radio communications, documented in the same aviation publication, described icing, moderate turbulence and precipitation before a request to climb to 37,000 feet. After approval, a pilot reported a descent of 10,000 feet per minute, followed by an overspeed condition and a descent of 20,000 feet per minute.

A subsequent transmission ended with the words 'we're out of time'. The descent rates were reported by the crew over the radio. The NTSB says its findings are preliminary and may change as the investigation continues.