A US psychiatrist has warned that President Donald Trump may not grasp the consequences of nuclear war as tensions with Iran intensify.

Speaking to Five Minute News ahead of the 3 November 2026 midterm elections, Dr Bandy Lee expressed fears that Trump could escalate military action following potential Republican losses.

For context, the warning follows months of conflict between Washington and Tehran, which began on 28 February. The Trump administration has considered renewed strikes against Iran, while American forces continue reinforcing their military presence in the Middle East.

Lee's comments also follow warnings from Democratic lawmakers about possible escalation after the elections. However, there is no independently verified evidence that Trump has authorised a nuclear attack or decided to launch further strikes.

Bandy Lee Warns Donald Trump Could Escalate Iran War After Midterms

Lee, a psychiatrist known for her criticism of Trump's behaviour, suggested the period surrounding the elections could become particularly dangerous.

'This perhaps is the most dangerous period in American history because dangerous individuals become the most dangerous before their downfall,' she told Five Minute News, according to the supplied interview excerpts.

She argued that the prospect of political setbacks could influence Trump's approach to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

'Donald Trump himself said that he's going to hold back until the Midterms and after the Midterms may be ready to unleash his anger on Iran,' Lee claimed.

The psychiatrist went further, arguing that Trump could respond to military difficulties by considering increasingly destructive weapons.

'We've already lost the war on Iran, but he cannot accept that and his thinking simply goes to bigger and bigger bombs,' she said.

Her characterisation of the conflict represents her assessment rather than an established military conclusion. The supplied material does not identify the particular Trump statement she referenced about delaying action until after the elections.

Nevertheless, concerns about renewed fighting have extended beyond political commentators.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has publicly criticised the administration's Iran strategy. Speaking on CBS's Face the Nation on 11 October, he warned that further American attacks would risk provoking Iranian retaliation.

'The war is getting bigger and more dangerous, not smaller and more limited,' Murphy said, describing the wider regional conflict.

More recently, Murphy said he had received a briefing about possible renewed American military operations, which he characterised as 'insane.' He warned that the proposed action could produce devastating escalation.

Nuclear War Fears Grow as Bandy Lee Questions Trump's Judgement

Lee's strongest warning concerned the possibility of nuclear weapons entering the conflict.

'[Trump] doesn't quite understand the ramifications and doesn't have the capacity to understand the ramifications of a nuclear war,' she claimed.

She added that the president appeared 'incredibly attracted to the prospect of using them', although she presented no direct evidence establishing his intentions.

Her comments were a psychiatric opinion, not a confirmed clinical diagnosis. Without a direct examination or independently verifiable assessment, they cannot establish Trump's mental capacity or ability to understand military consequences.

Meanwhile, former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson has reportedly claimed that Trump was considering a nuclear strike against Iran.

That assertion remains unverified. No publicly confirmed presidential order or military announcement establishes that nuclear weapons are being prepared for use.

The military situation is nonetheless serious. The United States has been reinforcing its regional presence, including plans for another aircraft carrier strike group.

American officials have warned regional partners to prepare for possible renewed attacks and Iranian retaliation. Reports indicate that Trump had not reached a final decision on further military operations.

Lee also criticised changes within the military leadership under Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

'We have a military gone rogue where the best minds have been eliminated either through firing or resignations,' she alleged.

She accused Hegseth of embracing what she described as an 'Armageddon attracted mindset', expressing concern about the administration's approach to destructive military force.

The Pentagon has experienced further senior leadership departures, including the dismissal of Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, its top military planner, in late October. The department publicly stated his removal followed an investigation into the alleged leak of classified information regarding the wars in Iran and Ukraine, with the matter referred to the Department of Justice.

For Lee, the possibility of further confrontation with Iran carries dangers extending beyond the outcome of Tuesday's elections.

'We're in perhaps the most dire and dangerous situation we have ever been in,' she warned.