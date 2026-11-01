A desperate warning, a rapidly descending aircraft and a final exchange with air traffic control have emerged as chilling details of a fatal Learjet crash in Florida. A female crew member's reported final words were captured in an air traffic control recording shortly before the business jet plunged into a residential neighbourhood in Palm Beach County, killing all nine people aboard.

The Learjet 60 crashed at approximately 12.50pm local time on Sunday, 1 November 2026, near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North. The impact triggered a massive fireball close to homes and a busy roadway. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy subsequently confirmed that all nine people aboard had died.

What the Final Recording Reveals About the Learjet 60 Crash

The recording reportedly captures a female crew member communicating with air traffic control as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude. The flight, identified by its registration number N722BD, had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

The pilot reported an overspeed condition and a descent of approximately 20,000 feet per minute before the situation deteriorated further.

'We're gonna crash into the ground', the female crew member warned during the exchange.

An air traffic controller responded: 'I'm here with you, talk to me'.

CHILLING AUDIO captures FEMALE PILOT’S FINAL MOMENTS before PLANE CRASHES in FLORIDA



‘MAYDAY, MAYDAY, we’re descending 10,000 FEET PER MINUTE’



‘LOOK OUTSIDE JACK… HOLY FU*K WE’RE OUT OF TIME’ — TERRIFYING final words heard before impact https://t.co/h4lZ7UIZ88 pic.twitter.com/AaHiQRI69N — RT (@RT_com) November 1, 2026

The crew member subsequently reported an even faster descent, with the aircraft said to be descending at 22,000 feet per minute and banking at 60 degrees.

She then reportedly shouted: 'Look outside, Jack, look outside! Holy f**k, we're out of time'.

The recording offers a harrowing account of the aircraft's final communications, but it does not establish what caused the emergency. The reported descent figures should be treated as statements made during the radio exchange rather than independently verified measurements.

Preliminary FAA information indicated the aircraft descended from 35,250 feet to 8,750 feet in a little over a minute before crashing.

Nine People Killed as Learjet 60 Crashes in Florida Neighbourhood

All nine people aboard the Learjet 60 died. The aircraft crashed near Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, in Palm Beach County.

The victims' identities had not immediately been released, and authorities had not confirmed whether anyone on the ground was injured or killed.

The aircraft struck a tree and brought down power lines when it crashed in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, shortly after 1pm. The impact was so loud that one witness reportedly said 'it sounded like a missile', per Aviation 24/7.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, while authorities closed nearby roads and urged motorists to avoid the area. Initial reports also indicated that the crash had disrupted electricity in the neighbourhood.

Sean Duffy Calls Learjet 60 Crash a 'Horrific Tragedy'

Duffy addressed the disaster in a statement, describing the crash as a 'horrific tragedy' and confirming that all nine people aboard had been killed. He also said the Federal Aviation Administration was sending a team to support the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy



Here's what we know:

- At 12:50 PM ET, a Learjet 60 crashed in a neighborhood near Cresthaven, FL

- All 9 people on board were killed

- The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas… — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 1, 2026

The NTSB will lead the investigation, with the FAA assisting. Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft wreckage, available flight-tracking information and communications with air traffic control as they work to establish what happened.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. In particular, it remains unclear what triggered the reported overspeed condition, why the Learjet entered such a steep descent or whether mechanical, environmental or other factors contributed to the disaster.

The reported air traffic control recording may provide investigators with useful information about the crew's final communications, but the precise sequence of events and the circumstances behind the aircraft's sudden descent will need to be established through the official investigation.