Nine people were killed when a Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida, yet the identity of the female crew member heard in the jet's final, harrowing radio calls remains unconfirmed. Despite a wave of online speculation naming 20‑year‑old Florida pilot Nathalia Filgueiras as the woman on the recording, no authority has verified that she was on board.

Filgueiras, who reportedly gained her private pilot's licence at 17, has been widely discussed on social media since the crash on Sunday, 1 November 2026. Users have attempted to link her to the disaster, but investigators have not publicly identified her as an occupant of the aircraft, and International Business Times cannot independently verify the claims. Any suggestion that she was involved remains unconfirmed.

Learjet 60 Speculation Names Nathalia Filgueiras

Several X users have circulated claims identifying Filgueiras as the female pilot involved in the Florida accident. Among those who shared her name was Evan Kilgore, whose post contributed to online speculation about the identity of the woman heard in the air traffic control recording.

'I believe the female pilot involved in the tragic private plane crash in Palm Beach County today is Nathalia Filgueiras, of Florida,' Kilgore wrote.

Kilgore cited a March 2026 social media post in which Filgueiras reportedly shared that she had flown a Learjet 60, the same aircraft type involved in the fatal Florida crash. He also referred to apparent social media connections involving people he believed to be her relatives and partner.

However, these claims have not been independently verified and do not establish that Filgueiras was aboard the aircraft.

An account on Threads using the handle @itsnatfilg has also attracted attention during the online discussion, with some users commenting 'Rest in Peace' and 'RIP' beneath its most recent post, uploaded in July. However, the account's ownership has not been independently established, and its association with Filgueiras remains unverified.

Young Aviator's Early Licence and School Support

Filgueiras was a 17-year-old senior at West Boca Raton High School when she reportedly earned her private pilot's licence in September 2023.

In a 2023 interview, she spoke about her achievement of obtaining a pilot's licence before her driving licence.

'I definitely do brag because people say, "Oh, you can't drive", and I'm like, "Yeah, but I can fly",' Filgueiras said.

She explained that she found flying an aircraft more exciting than being able to drive a car independently, something many teenagers look forward to. She also spoke about enjoying the fact that her unusual achievement made her different from other students.

The School District of Palm Beach County supported her private pilot training through its Aviation Academy. The programme initially offered private ground-school lessons as an elective before becoming an official academy in August 2023. Students received classroom instruction, access to flight simulators and opportunities to practise with drones.

Final Radio Calls From Learjet 60 Revealed

Air traffic control recordings from the Learjet 60's final minutes captured a female crew member sharing a chilling warning before the crash. The crew subsequently reported flying through precipitation and requested permission to climb to 37,000 feet.

The situation then deteriorated rapidly. During a mayday call, the crew member reported a descent rate of approximately 10,000 feet per minute before describing an overspeed condition and a rate of 20,000 feet per minute.

'We're gonna crash into the ground,' the crew member warned. An air traffic controller responded: 'I'm here with you, talk to me'.

The crew member subsequently reported that the aircraft was descending at approximately 22,000 feet per minute while banking at 60 degrees.

The recording then captures the crew member saying: 'Look outside, Jack, look outside! Holy f**k, we're out of time'.

Flight-tracking data reviewed by Flightradar24 showed that the aircraft's descent rate eventually exceeded 32,000 feet per minute. However, the recording and tracking information do not establish the identity of the crew member heard speaking or the cause of the accident.

The Learjet 60, registered as N722BD, departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when it crashed in Palm Beach County. All nine people aboard died, according to US authorities. Their identities had not been publicly released in the initial reports.