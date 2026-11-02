A woman identifying herself as New York psychologist Dr Larissa Portnoff has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually abusing her as a child and attempting to intimidate her decades later in a video circulating online ahead of the 3 November 2026 midterm elections.

In the recording, Portnoff claims the alleged abuse began when she was approximately eight years old, worsened when she was ten and continued until she was around twelve. She alleges that she was targeted again at sixteen and seventeen, before experiencing further inappropriate encounters involving Trump and people she describes as members of his inner circle during adulthood.

IBTimes UK contacted Dr Larissa Portnoff to seek comment and verify the authenticity of the video, but had not received a response at the time of publication. This report will be updated if further information becomes available.

Portnoff Alleges Childhood Abuse and Years of Intimidation

'I was one of the child victims of Donald Trump beginning when I was around eight years old,' the woman says in the recording, claiming she had spent years trying to move forward with her life. She describes what she alleges was repeated sexual exploitation and says she believed she had escaped what she calls a 'pedophile ring'. Addressing Trump directly, she declares: 'You have hurt so many children and you're clearly a pedophile and you're dangerous on top of it.'

Portnoff further alleges that she was contacted over the past year by someone she believes was acting as a political intermediary for Trump. 'I think it was a form of witness intimidation. I think he also tried to sexually exploit me again,' she says. Among the incidents she describes are an alleged invitation to a New York Yankees game on 11 September 2025 and a proposed private meeting at the Waldorf Astoria hotel. She also claims that her home address had been located and that sealed records identifying her as 'Jane Doe' had been accessed.

Psychologist Claims Senate Judiciary Committee Referred Her Reports

The recording also contains claims that Portnoff had contacted government authorities about the alleged conduct. 'I've been in touch with the Senate's office,' she says, adding that 'The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended my reports to the attorney general's.'

Explaining why she decided to make the allegations publicly, Portnoff says she had previously kept her Instagram account private but now wanted friends and others around her to understand what she claims had happened. She characterises the alleged conduct as organised crime and calls for an investigation, arguing that the matter should not be reduced to a dispute between Democrats and Republicans.

'I'm in my 30s now. The fact that you've done this to me for three decades is just inhumane,' she says, before addressing Trump directly: 'If you think you're going to intimidate me, Donald Trump, it's not going to work.'

NOVEMBER SURPRISE.



Former Miss Teen USA, Dr. Larissa Portnoff, just came out with disgusting, disturbing allegations against Donald Trump.



Portnoff is a highly respected New York–based clinical psychologist and clinical director of New York Psychology Practice, She earned… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 2, 2026

Full Audio Transcript of Video Attributed to Dr Larissa Portnoff

Editor's note: The following is the complete transcript supplied to IBTimes UK of a recording attributed to Dr Larissa Portnoff. Paragraph breaks have been added for readability.

'Hi everyone. I just wanted to share some updates on the past year. I think everyone knows I'm normally a very private person. I chose to take my Instagram off of private and I wanted to share a little bit about why I can't be in New York to vote this year.

I, you know, have tried to move forward in my life and I was one of the child victims of Donald Trump beginning when I was around eight years old. And it became worse when I was around ten years old. It went from ten, eleven until I was around twelve. And then it finally stopped. And then I was targeted again when I was sixteen and seventeen years old.

I thought I was able to escape what was a pedophile ring. You know, Donald Trump very specifically targeted me repeatedly in very sexually exploitative ways. It was very clear he knew what he was doing. And since then, since turning 18, I have had a number of interactions that are inappropriate, abusive, and constitute sexual exploitation from him and his inner circle.

Over the past year, I have been contacted by Donald Trump through what I believe is a political fixer. I think it was a form of witness intimidation. I think he also tried to sexually exploit me again. He had invited me to the Yankees game on September 11th, 2025, which I find just so completely harmful and disgusting to do something like that on a day like 9/11, which is a day of remembrance, you know, for the victims that suffered.

And, you know, it's like America first. You have hurt so many children and you're clearly a pedophile and you're dangerous on top of it. You know, from there you invited me to meet in a private room at the Waldorf Astoria. You've asked me to sit separately from media. You've made it known that you have tracked down my home address and that my name was cleared with the White House.

My name is Dr. Larissa Portnoff. Clearly my sealed records as Jane Doe, you have accessed somehow. And that is criminal. It's corrupt. You know, you have tried to destroy evidence in this case following my reports. And you have, you know, no accountability here. You're an utter coward for doing something like this to me and approaching me, approaching my friends. This, this must stop. It's, it's done.

I'm in my 30s now. The fact that you've done this to me for three decades is just inhumane. You and your inner circle. And regardless of how people see politics, I know people, you know, are really, you know, focused on Democrat versus Republican. What this is is organized crime. This is, this is, I can say with certainty that this is organized crime and it needs to be investigated. It has to do with very powerful and dangerous individuals. And it intersects with national security issues.

We need to get the corruption to stop. We need to use our voices. We need to, we need to get Donald Trump out of office. And if you think you're going to intimidate me, Donald Trump, it's not going to work.

Whoever tried to make an attempt on my life following my report, you know I've, I've been in touch with the Senate's office. You know that they're following up with me. The Senate Judiciary Committee recommended my reports to the attorney general's. It needs to be under investigation and you know that. So your attempts to destroy evidence, your attempts to threaten me, to intimidate me, the death threats, the attempts on my life, I'm not afraid of you.

And I'm coming out more publicly because I want everyone around me to know this at this point. I want to say thank you and I love you to my friends who have been so incredibly strong as Donald Trump has actually gone up to them or his friends have actually shown up at dinners they're at in the Hamptons.

I mean, I've never seen or heard of such disgusting behavior in my entire life and this escalated the last couple of years during his second term in office and starting just before his second term in office.

If you want to share this video, please like, please share. If you have any information regarding this because I know a lot of my friends, I would say half of you are Democrats, half of you are Republicans. You know, please contact my office. You know, it's info at newyorkpsychologypractice dot com. You're welcome to contact my office. Everything that goes through my office is HIPAA protected and is confidential unless you say otherwise.

I really think that this is, this is extreme corruption and we need to get it to stop. So, so please use your voice. If you disagree with me, you're welcome to say that. Please let me know why. Send me a message. But, but again, this needs to end. I'm not going to tolerate this anymore. Thank you'