A man from Florida is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing his wife. Deputies discovered a woman gravely injured inside a home covered in blood, and authorities say the husband attempted to claim that the disturbing scene was caused by consensual s***** activity, but investigators believe the evidence told a very different story.

According to law enforcement, 56-year-old Bradly Shawn Shadduck is accused of killing his 62-year-old wife Lynne Alane Shadduck at their residence in Cudjoe Key, Florida.

The investigation began when a neighbour contacted emergency services after Bradly reportedly appeared at the door in a confused state and requested help. He allegedly indicated that there was blood throughout the house, per People.

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Home in Disarray Attributed to 'Rough S**'

When deputies arrived, they encountered a chaotic scene. Investigators reported finding blood in multiple areas of the property, along with signs suggesting a violent confrontation had taken place.

Lynne was discovered unconscious and suffering from severe injuries. She was transported shortly to hospital but later died from her wounds.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) stated Shadduck had gone to a neighbour's house in the early hours of 28 May with only a blanket, claiming that his 'whole house is full of blood, covered everywhere with blood.' Deputies reported finding 'blood smears throughout the floor, along with a large pool of blood located in the center of the living room' upon arriving.

Aside from being drenched in blood, Lynne had also sustained back injuries, along with injuries on her hands and the rear of her head. Bradly had responded with 'things just happened' when authorities questioned him of the incident, persistently stating his 'wife needed help.'

Multiple outlets reported the arrest paperwork indicates that Bradly claimed the home's chaotic condition was linked to 'rough s**.'

Alcohol Claim Fails to Match Evidence

Bradly also stated that he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and could not clearly recall what had happened. 'Bradly said that when he drinks, he passes out and doesn't remember anything,' MCSO Deputy Paul McNalley stated in the police report. 'Bradly doesn't remember going to his neighbor's home asking for help. Bradly then asked for a lawyer,' Local 10 reported.

Bradly Shadduck allegedly went to a neighbor’s home wearing only a blanket and asked him to call 911 because his “whole house is full of blood.” #OxygenTrueCrimeNews



Visit the link for more: https://t.co/euXaZ8SpPF pic.twitter.com/C6x1Z7dNdw — Oxygen True Crime (@oxygen) June 1, 2026

Detectives said the physical evidence inside the residence raised serious doubts about his account. Court documents describe extensive blood evidence in several rooms and indications of a struggle. Investigators also noted that Bradly did not appear to have suffered injuries consistent with the damage observed throughout the property.

Surveillance footage allegedly captured Bradly walking to a neighbour's home shortly after appearing to have showered, while another recording showed him pounding on the doors and windows of a different residence less than two hours earlier.

Security Footage and Blood Evidence Strengthen Case Against Husband

According to McNalley's report, 'Bradly at this time is shirtless and wearing a light-colored pair of shorts. Bradly is heard breathing heavily and attempts to open the front door by entering a passcode, but was unsuccessful.'

The report also stated, 'Bradly is seen banging on the windows and doors for approximately (two to three) minutes. Bradly is then seen grabbing the railing with both hands and shaking it. (The homeowner) gave consent to search, and there were two bloody prints located on that railing.'

“Call 911, dude. My fucking whole house is full of blood. Covered everywhere with blood.”



A Florida man is accused of brutally beating his wife to death inside their Florida Keys home early Thursday morning, according to a new report.



Bradly Shadduck, 56, is facing a… pic.twitter.com/JP7fQ87EXB — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) May 31, 2026

Authorities later secured a search warrant and carried out a more detailed examination of the Shadduck home. Reports indicate investigators were able to locate additional evidence that supported the theory of a violent assault rather than an accidental incident. A 'bloody smear' reportedly suggested that Lynne may have been moved to the bathroom while injured.

Following the investigation, Bradly was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Officials have not released every detail of the case, as the inquiry remains active. He is currently being held without bail while court proceedings move forward.