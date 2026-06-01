As Netflix's The Crash continues to generate discussion among true-crime viewers, Mackenzie Shirilla's future plans have become the latest source of controversy. The convicted 21-year-old from Ohio recently revealed in prison phone calls that she hopes to pursue a career as a life coach after her release from prison.

Shirilla is serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life after an Ohio judge found her guilty of intentionally driving her vehicle into a brick building at high speed in 2023. Prosecutors argued the crash was deliberate, while Shirilla has continued to maintain she does not remember the moments leading up to the collision, disputing the murder label attached to her case, per People.

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Future Plans Made Behind Bars

The statement comes from audio obtained by TMZ in which Shirilla speaks with her mother about her future ambitions.

During the conversation, Mackenzie, who was incarcerated at 17 for the deaths of her then boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend Davion Flanagan in 2022, says she wants to become a life coach when she is eventually released from prison.

She also reportedly expressed interest in pursuing multiple opportunities and using her experiences to help others.

'You're going to be able to help so many more people than you already were, you know what I mean? Just because of your experiences,' her mother, Natalie, said. Mackenzie responded with, 'I'ma be a life coach and stuff. ... I'm just going to be everything. I'ma do everything.'

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Mackenzie Shirilla's clearly keeping Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan close to her ... but not always in the most flattering way -- because she appears to be mocking their musicality in a prison phone call. pic.twitter.com/kUGgIE118L — TMZ (@TMZ) May 31, 2026

The comments quickly circulated online, drawing strong reactions from both supporters and critics. On Reddit, some users commented on the remarks as an indication that Shirilla is attempting to envision a productive future, while others questioned whether someone convicted in such a high-profile case should position themselves as a mentor.

'You murdered two people and want to be a life coach? That'll never happen.'

'Thing is if she ever gets out early we all know she will f***** make some money off social media.'

Netflix Documentary Sparks Interest

Interest in the case has grown significantly since the release of The Crash. The documentary includes Mackenzie's first major on-camera interview from prison and revisits the events surrounding the fatal collision in Strongsville, Ohio.

Filmmakers behind the project said securing the interview was particularly significant because Shirilla had never previously spoken publicly about the incident, according to LADbible.

In the documentary, Mackenzie states that she remembers turning onto the street before later waking up in hospital. She says she does not recall the crash itself and argues that being the driver in a tragedy does not automatically make her a murderer. Those statements have continued to divide viewers, with some questioning her account and others arguing that unanswered questions remain.

Chilling prison phone call between Mackenzie Shirilla and her mother. In 2022 she k*lled her boyfriend and his friend by intentionally driving into a wall at 100MPH.



At 3am on July 31, 2022, a 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla drove her boyfriend and his friend down a quiet… pic.twitter.com/2kvkPzGRyR — Morbid Knowledge (@MorbidKnowledge) May 28, 2026

The debate has also been shaped by reports from former inmates and public commentators, with some former inmates alleging that Mackenzie has shown little remorse during her incarceration. Others have suggested that such allegations could negatively affect any future parole considerations.

Mackenzie is not expected to be eligible for parole until 2037, at which time she will be 37 years old. She continues to pursue legal avenues to challenge her conviction while remaining incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women.