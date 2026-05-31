During a panel discussion at CrimeCon, experts cast doubt on the authenticity of the ransom notes in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case, saying they might not have been written by a kidnapper.

The 84-year-old was reported missing on 1 February 2026 after failing to attend church, triggering a high-profile search that quickly became dominated by the ransom notes controversy. Authorities initially treated the case as an abduction, with the FBI launching a major investigation into what appeared to be a kidnapping scenario.

Ransom Notes Questioned by Forensic Experts

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The majority of crime experts who spoke at the CrimeCon panel were sceptical that the ransom note materials were evidence of an actual kidnapping. TMZ was the first outlet to receive an alleged ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin for Guthrie's safe return. The Bitcoin ransom demand included a verified wallet address, which initially appeared to strengthen the credibility of the extortion attempt.

Pima County Sheriff and FBI Vet the Evidence

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed investigators were aware of the reports and were actively vetting the authenticity of the communications. On X, the Pima County Sheriff's Department posted on 3 February 2026: 'We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom notes regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie.'

The FBI Phoenix field office subsequently stated they were taking the ransom notes seriously while conducting parallel forensic analysis of the evidence. Heith Janke, special agent in charge of the FBI's Phoenix field office, had previously indicated that at least one note appeared legitimate due to specific facts and deadlines included.

Pima County Sheriff took to X to say they are "aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie."



Full details: https://t.co/Am6b9gWZuO pic.twitter.com/nb94otrvD6 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2026

Multiple Media Outlets Received Ransom Demands

Multiple news outlets, including CBS Arizona affiliate KOLD, received separate ransom notes within days of each other, each demanding cryptocurrency payments. USA Today reported that TMZ and the local station both received demands for millions in Bitcoin for Savannah Guthrie's mother's release.

The actual contents of the ransom notes are not being shared publicly. TMZ and KOLD have agreed with authorities to withhold the full contents as the investigation continues. Several crime experts at the panel, including investigator Josh Ritter and retired SWAT commander Bob Krygier, noted that genuine ransom notes typically contain sensitive information only captors would know, but questioned whether the content in this case met that criterion.

The Guthrie family issued a public plea for her safe return, offering to pay whatever was demanded.

Case Captivates Public Attention in Tucson, Arizona

The case has captivated American audiences due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence as co-host of NBC's 'Today'. The missing person search entered its second week with investigators examining doorbell camera footage showing a masked individual near the property in Tucson, Arizona.

CrimeCon analysts suggested the notes might have been created to harass the family rather than facilitate an actual kidnapping exchange. That theory was strengthened when the FBI released surveillance images of a masked armed subject taken from the security camera at the home.

Investigation Continues Despite Expert Doubts

Authorities continue searching for Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, while the FBI investigation expands its scope. The Pima County Sheriff's Office maintains that a crime occurred and that she was taken against her will, regardless of the ransom note authenticity.

The FBI investigation is ongoing and a final determination as to whether the ransom notes are authentic is pending.