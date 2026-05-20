The Boys Season 5 finale 'Blood and Bone' brings seven years of the Prime Video hit to a brutal close in Washington, DC, as The Boys storm the White House on Easter Sunday and finally confront Homelander in a live-broadcast showdown that leaves major characters dead and the world changed forever. The final episode of The Boys Season 5, released this week, also sets the stage for prequel series Vought Rising, due in 2027, even as it tries to give fans a rough sort of farewell.

The White House assault comes after months of escalating tension between Billy Butcher's rag‑tag vigilante crew and Homelander's increasingly theocratic regime. The Boys have lost allies, buried Frenchie and watched Homelander declare himself a literal messiah. At the same time, spin‑off Gen V fed back into the main story, with young Supes and a dangerous virus hinting there might be one last, catastrophic play left on the table.

After 7 years and 5 seasons, ‘THE BOYS’ has officially ended.



What did you think of the final season? pic.twitter.com/DTxPWy5nrw — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) May 20, 2026

The Boys Season 5 Turns the White House Into a War Zone

The finale opens with an oddly intimate scene. Kimiko, Butcher, Mother's Milk, Annie, Hughie and Sister Sage stand over Frenchie's grave while Hughie reads the late Supe's will. It veers from crude humour to a quietly sincere goodbye, Frenchie calling the gang his 'family' and telling Kimiko he found 'heaven on earth' in her arms.

That calm is short‑lived. Ryan, still holed up in his forest cabin, watches the hype for Homelander's Easter address. When Homelander appears on the TV begging his son to return to Vought Tower and share his 'immortal' future, Ryan refuses again, saying he wants no part of his father's power or misery. Homelander leaves with an ominous warning that Ryan doesn't 'understand what's going on... yet.'

Back at the safe house, Gen V favourites Marie Moreau, Jordan Li and Emma Meyer are folded neatly into The Boys' last stand. Annie lays out the plan: the younger Supes will ferry rescued civilians to safety in Canada, effectively sitting out the final fight. Marie calls the whole thing a suicide mission without an army, but Annie replies that it is 'not about winning... it's about keeping the light burning,' a rare sliver of idealism in a show that has never believed much in heroes.

In the White House, Ashley presents Oh Father with a near‑indestructible ball gag to mark their alliance, while he writes Homelander's speech and rails against those who deny the Supe's divinity. Ashley, desperate to flip him, turns to the hallucinated 'other Ashley' in her head for advice, only to be met with silence.

Sister Sage, meanwhile, drives with Butcher back to Frenchie's gravesite and takes a harsh, clinical swipe at Kimiko, accusing her of keeping Frenchie as a 'pet' and denying him happiness. Kimiko finally snaps, blasting Sage so hard that the genius loses the voice in her head.

'I'm stupid, like you guys!' Sage yells, suddenly aware she has sacrificed her own advantage. Recognising that Homelander will kill her for her betrayal, she opts to flee rather than march on the White House. The episode never returns to her.

The rest of The Boys choose the only plan they have: break in via a rumoured underground tunnel system, supposedly once used by John F. Kennedy to meet Marilyn Monroe. Their timeline is dictated by Homelander's Easter speech clock. There is no sense, on anyone's face, that they expect to walk back out.

The Boys, Season 5 Finale review.



> Fight scenes could've been longer and better

> Frenchie's funeral should've been impactful, they turned it into a joke

> Terror's death was sad

> Homelander's death was pathetic as expected

> Finally, Deep got what he deserved

> MM will raise… pic.twitter.com/x8Ayo11xOP — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) May 20, 2026

Ending Finally Kills Homelander – At a Cost

Inside the Oval Office, Homelander starts his address with full televangelist flourish, calling himself the Second Coming of Christ, then pedantically 'the First Coming,' and promising a 'new golden dawn.' Visions of Madelyn Stillwell appear in angelic form as his warped conscience. Off‑camera, he has just hurled the world's richest man into space after a tense meeting in which Oh Father urged patience and The Deep briefly wandered in to be insulted.

That patience evaporates as Homelander orders The Deep to have every 'nonbeliever' watching killed once the broadcast ends. But the plan fractures. Ashley refuses Secret Service escort and runs into the tunnels instead, guided by her inner doppelgänger, steering The Boys straight to the Oval Office.

Read more The Boys Episode 4 Release Time, What to Expect, and What Could Be Season 5's Darkest Plot Twist The Boys Episode 4 Release Time, What to Expect, and What Could Be Season 5's Darkest Plot Twist

On the way, Annie confronts The Deep alone. She drags him out of the White House and onto a beach, trying one last time to talk him out of Homelander's cult and into accepting responsibility for his actions. He chooses self‑pity over redemption, blaming her for ruining his life.

Starlight hurls him into the sea, where sharks, dolphins and one particularly motivated octopus tear him apart. An octopus tentacle, in a pointed final indignity, enters his body and exits through his mouth, killing him instantly.

Inside, Oh Father demands 'Butcher and the girl.' Hughie distracts him with a bad Butcher impression and a smoke alarm. Mother's Milk then jams the gifted ball gag into Oh Father's mouth and his head explodes. The toy was not quite the romantic gesture Ashley imagined.

As Homelander's rhetoric drops the mask entirely and he openly vows to kill any who disobey him, Butcher blows a hole in the Oval Office wall. 'Daddy's home,' he growls. Kimiko joins him and the two launch into a vicious, televised brawl with Homelander as the world watches.

With no one gaining the upper hand, Homelander tries to flee. Ryan finally intervenes, slamming his father back to the carpet. Kimiko falters, unable to channel the rage that powers her ability to drain Supes.

Frenchie's spirit appears to her mid‑fight, telling her the power is not her fury but 'what's in her heart.' Re‑centred, she unleashes a blast into Homelander's chest while Butcher and Ryan hold him down. The detonation knocks everyone out.

When they stir, Homelander finds his lasers gone and his flight stripped away. Powerless, he begs Butcher for his life, offering anything, even a shape‑shifter permanently turned into Becca. Butcher is unmoved. 'This is for Becca,' he says, before bringing a crowbar down on Homelander's forehead and popping his skull clean off. The death of Homelander happens in real time on national television.

In the aftermath, a broadcast confirms his death. Ashley insists she will not give up the presidency she was handed by Homelander, only to be impeached on the spot and taken away by the FBI.

The apparent victory does not last. At the safe house, The Boys drink beer and smoke cigars. Kimiko has her voice back. Ryan, brittle and grieving, tells Butcher that while the world is better without Homelander, Butcher is 'still a bad person' and he does not want a fresh start with him. Ryan leaves.

Terror, Butcher's beloved bulldog, dies peacefully in his sleep. Alone, furious and unable to accept the possibility of another Homelander, Butcher takes the stolen Supe virus to Vought Tower.

Hughie discovers the empty vial and races after him. High above New York, Butcher has already loaded the virus into the building's sprinklers, planning to gas every floor and eventually send the pathogen airborne worldwide. Hughie insists 'we already won'; Butcher argues they can't risk another god in a cape.

He hesitates only when Hughie invokes Lenny, Butcher's late brother. That pause is enough. Hughie shoots him in the gut to stop the release. As Butcher bleeds out, he apologises for 'everything I put you through.' The two share a surprisingly gentle final moment before Butcher dies.

The remaining minutes of The Boys Season 5 jump forward. At a cemetery, Hughie, Ryan, Annie and Mother's Milk stand over Butcher's grave, noting dourly that he probably 'made the world a safer place' even if he is 'in hell, fighting the Devil.' His headstone lies next to Becca's.

Spoiler Free review on #TheBoys series finale.



• The reviewer states it is the best season finale of the series



• Every-single character gets their moment



• “Stuck the landing ,Tied up the bow and leaving the door open for some other things to happen”



• In scale felt… pic.twitter.com/GqOipbtk0Q — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) May 19, 2026

Later, Mother's Milk remarries Monique, with Ryan and Jasmine present. Kimiko moves to France with a dog and quietly eats a madeleine by the water. On a city street, new President Bob Singer rings Hughie to offer him a White House job; Hughie declines and walks into 'Campbell Audio and Visual,' the small shop he runs with Annie.

Annie, visibly pregnant and complaining about morning sickness and her mother's disapproval over their lack of wedding rings, is still Starlight. A police scanner crackles. She flies off to catch another criminal while Hughie talks to the baby, asking her to keep her mum safe. They have named her Robin, after Hughie's girlfriend killed back in The Boys' first season.

There is no post-credits twist or hint that Homelander survived. Nothing is confirmed beyond what the episode shows, so future storylines and Vought Rising should be treated as speculation rather than continuation.