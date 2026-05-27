Savannah Guthrie is reportedly continuing to spend heavily on efforts to find her mother, Nancy Guthrie, more than 100 days after the 84-year-old vanished from her Tucson home. A new report says the Today host has hired private investigators and security specialists to pursue leads alongside the official investigation, underscoring the family's determination to keep the search moving even as the official case remains unresolved.

Did Savannah Guthrie hire a private investigator? Bombshell report says she 'will do whatever it takes' to find Nancyhttps://t.co/XNZzUXLDd4 — THE LOCAL REPORT ARTICLES (@thelocalreport8) May 27, 2026

The development comes as authorities say the investigation remains active and that DNA analysis may soon identify whose blood was found on Nancy's property. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said forensic teams are moving closer to a result, while NBC News reported that investigators have gathered thousands of hours of video and continue to examine digital evidence tied to the disappearance.

Private Search Effort

According to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, Savannah has assembled a team of private detectives, former federal agents and security specialists to follow leads connected to her mother's disappearance. The report said she has refused to scale back the operation despite the cost, with people close to the situation claiming she still believes Nancy can be found.

The same report also suggested Savannah has grown frustrated with the pace of the official investigation. One source quoted by Shuter claimed she was unwilling to rely solely on law enforcement and was prepared to continue funding additional investigative work if it could help uncover new information.

That frustration comes against a wider backdrop of scrutiny surrounding the investigation. Reuters previously reported that the FBI was unable to access some evidence after the sheriff's office sent items to a private laboratory in Florida instead of the bureau's own crime lab. The decision drew criticism and prompted questions about whether the handling of forensic evidence had slowed parts of the investigation.

Mr Nanos is incompetent.

Nanos should be investigated into his knowledge of Nancy Guthrie whereabouts.

SOMEONE IS LYING #Tuscon#Arizona@PimaSheriff

Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Shares Harsh Truth on How Long Solving Case Could Take https://t.co/9oqkFB77l7 — Rod🪖 (@Brook35312Rod) May 23, 2026

The case has also attracted sustained national attention because of Savannah Guthrie's profile as a television host. Since Nancy disappeared in February, investigators have faced a heavy flow of public tips, online speculation and media scrutiny while continuing to reconstruct the events surrounding her disappearance.

Where the Case Stands

Nancy's disappearance remains unsolved after she vanished on February 1 from her Tucson home. Investigators have treated the case as a possible abduction after signs of violence, ransom notes and reports of a masked figure near the property surfaced early in the investigation.

The original ransom notes sent to local Arizona stations and TMZ “threatened to kill” Nancy Guthrie and the FBI believes they were real. —Ashleigh Banfield https://t.co/POC6XHoDLB pic.twitter.com/6OxD3yCshw — ⓒʜɪʟʟɪɴᴏɪꜱ (@chiIIum) April 7, 2026

Reuters, CNN and The New York Times have all reported on the evolving timeline of the case, including ransom demands that allegedly escalated into the millions of dollars and evidence suggesting the suspect may have monitored the family before Nancy disappeared.

Investigators have also continued working through forensic evidence. NBC News reported that the FBI collected nearly 10,000 hours of video footage, including recordings linked to a masked man seen near the home. Authorities have also reviewed camera footage, phone records and DNA samples as part of the investigation.

NANCY GUTHRIE “NEW DETAILS” 3 MASKED MEN SPOTTED AFTER HER KIDNAPPING 🚩 https://t.co/bivJbnkV1D via @YouTube — Daphne’s Case Files 🫆 (@GermanDaphne) May 27, 2026

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Sheriff Cuts Direct Contact as DNA Dragnet Deepens Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Sheriff Cuts Direct Contact as DNA Dragnet Deepens

Police have not publicly named a suspect, but the sheriff's office has confirmed that one blood sample recovered from Nancy's property belonged to her. Nanos has also said more information about the remaining DNA analysis could soon become public.

Authorities have additionally explored the possibility of using genetic genealogy if standard DNA databases fail to identify a match. The process, which has been used in several major cold cases in recent years, could help investigators trace relatives connected to unidentified DNA recovered from the scene.

Family Pressure and Public Resolve

Public statements from Savannah and her relatives have continued to reflect a determination to keep attention focused on the case even as uncertainty surrounding Nancy's fate persists.

In earlier video messages, Savannah said the family still believed Nancy could return home, while also acknowledging the painful possibility that she may already be dead.

'She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves,' Savannah said in one public message. 'And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.'

The emotional strain surrounding the case has also become part of the public discussion. Reports in May suggested people close to Savannah were concerned about the pressure she faced while continuing her on-air responsibilities alongside the ongoing family crisis.

Andy Cohen revealed that Savannah Guthrie's Today show colleagues are feeling the immense emotional strain as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, has yet to be brought back home. https://t.co/Dls02abaRO — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 13, 2026

At the same time, the Guthrie family has continued to maintain a substantial reward offer tied to the investigation, while federal authorities have also kept their own reward active. The reported private investigative effort, the continued forensic work and the steady release of investigative updates all suggest the search for answers remains active on multiple fronts.

For now, investigators continue to work through forensic evidence and digital records while Savannah and her family reportedly maintain parallel efforts focused on finding Nancy and determining what happened on the night she disappeared.