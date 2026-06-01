A convicted drug supplier connected to fatal overdoses involving powerful synthetic opioids has admitted to possessing and creating more than 5,000 explicit images of children, exposing what investigators described as a disturbing double life.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said 45-year-old Polish national Robert Poleszak pleaded guilty to a series of serious offences, including drug trafficking and child exploitation crimes, during a hearing at Reading Crown Court.

Authorities said his activities connected two major areas of criminality, namely the supply of deadly nitazene drugs and the production of Category A child sexual abuse material.

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Deadly Nitazene Dark Web Trade

Poleszak had already admitted supplying cocaine and nitazenes, a class of synthetic opioids that experts say are significantly more potent than traditional opioids.

The NCA stated that some nitazenes can be around 1,000 times stronger than morphine, making them among the most dangerous substances circulating on illicit drug markets.

Investigators said Poleszak sold counterfeit Oxycodone tablets through dark web marketplaces. Customers believed they were purchasing prescription painkillers, but the pills contained Isotonitazene, a highly potent synthetic opioid.

Authorities identified over 100 sales of Oxycodone linked to Poleszak's operation. Reviews left by buyers reportedly indicated multiple overdoses and hospitalisations connected to the products, per the National Crime Agency UK.

Nitazenes have become an increasing concern for law enforcement and health officials in several countries. Reports have linked the substances to hundreds of deaths in Britain and thousands worldwide as criminal networks continue the drugs' distribution through online marketplaces and postal services.

Death Investigations Revealed Further Evidence

The NCA connected Poleszak's drug operation to at least two suspected overdose deaths.

In one of the cases, a drug user in Cornwall died in February 2025 after allegedly obtaining Isotonitazene pills through a local dealer supplied by Poleszak, who also goes by the alias Krzysztof Wozniak.

Another user, who was from Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, died in May 2025 in a separate incident. Investigators found green nitazene pills and packaging that matched materials discovered during searches of Poleszak's property. Authorities also reported finding his fingerprints on an envelope connected to the case.

The investigation eventually led officers to his home in Reading, where they uncovered evidence of a sophisticated drug-manufacturing operation.

Hidden Child Abuse Material Discovered

While searching the property, officers found equipment linked to drug production. Investigators also uncovered a large collection of child sexual abuse material stored by Poleszak.

In court proceedings, Poleszak admitted creating 5,134 Category A indecent images of children, the most serious classification under UK law. Poleszak also pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornographic material alongside multiple drug-trafficking offences.

According to NCA Senior Investigating Officer Tim Lambert, Poleszak is an exceptionally dangerous offender, citing both his possession of thousands of child sexual abuse images and his role in supplying deadly synthetic opioids.

He said, 'Offenders don't really get much lower than Robert Poleszak who had thousands of child sexual abuse images and happily supplied a drug known for killing people. Tackling Class A drugs, including synthetic opioids, is a priority for the NCA to stop the harm they cause to users, communities and the UK economy.'

Lambert added that the NCA is collaborating with police, Border Force, and international agencies to reduce the flow of nitazenes and other synthetic opioids into and across the UK. 'We're working closely with policing, Border Force and international partners to stem supply of nitazenes and other synthetic opioids to and within the UK,' he said.

Reports say Poleszak is due to be sentenced on 17 July 2026.