Hours before University of Southampton student Henry Nowak was stabbed to death on a residential street, he unknowingly captured a chilling exchange with his future killer on Snapchat.

The footage, played in court during Vickrum Digwa's murder trial, showed the 18-year-old finance student jokingly calling Digwa a 'bad man' after spotting a large blade he was carrying.

Moments later, prosecutors said, the encounter turned deadly. The case has drawn widespread attention across the UK following Digwa's murder conviction and fresh questions about the police response on the night Henry died.

Nowak's Snapchat Video Captured A Chilling Moment

According to reports, the video was recorded on the night of 3 December 2025, as Nowak walked home through Southampton's Portswood area after spending time with university football teammates.

Court proceedings heard that Nowak noticed Digwa carrying a large blade and began filming.

'Innit bad, man? What a bad man. You're a bad man, say you're a bad man, go on,' Nowak could be heard saying.

'I am a bad man,' Digwa replied.

Prosecutors said the confrontation escalated within moments. Digwa, then 23, chased Nowak and stabbed him five times, including a fatal wound to the chest. Nowak desperately tried to escape, climbing over fences and bins while leaving a trail of blood behind him.

Neighbours heard him shouting that he had been stabbed and called emergency services.

Read more Henry Nowak Southampton Case: Police Say Officers Were 'Misled' Before Fatal Stabbing Victim Was Handcuffed Henry Nowak Southampton Case: Police Say Officers Were 'Misled' Before Fatal Stabbing Victim Was Handcuffed

Digwa Found Guilty Of Henry Nowak Murder

A jury at Southampton Crown Court rejected Digwa's self-defence claim and found him guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article in public on 28 May.

On 1 June, Judge William Mousley KC sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.

The court heard that Digwa was obsessed with weapons and carried a 21-centimetre shastar blade, despite also wearing a smaller ceremonial kirpan associated with his Sikh faith.

The judge also highlighted the disturbing fact that Digwa filmed Nowak as he lay dying and later attempted to portray himself as the victim.

False Claim Led Police To Treat Nowak As Suspect

One of the most controversial aspects of the case involved the initial police response.

After the stabbing, Digwa told officers that Nowak had racially abused him, assaulted him and knocked off his turban, forcing him to act in self-defence.

🚨 BODY-CAM Video is out NOW



Henry Nowak, 18, tells cops "I can't breathe" 9 times & "I've been stabbed" as they drag him across gravel, cuff him & read his rights.



He dies minutes later. pic.twitter.com/Y4heDbfeUW — Public News X (@PublicNewsX) June 2, 2026

Police initially accepted that account. As Nowak struggled to breathe and repeatedly told officers he had been stabbed, he was handcuffed and treated as a suspect. Only minutes later did officers realise Digwa's version of events was false. Nowak collapsed shortly afterwards and died at the scene.

Hampshire Police later apologised, while the Independent Office for Police Conduct launched an investigation into the officers' actions.

Mother Convicted After Hiding Murder Weapon

The court also heard that Digwa called his mother, Kiran Kaur, immediately after the attack.

According to reports, she arrived before police and took possession of the murder weapon before hiding it at the family's Southampton home.

Kaur was later convicted of assisting an offender. She is due to be sentenced in July.

Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old British-Polish student from Essex, was remembered by family members as kind, hard-working and full of promise. His father, Mark Nowak, has continued to call for a full investigation into the events that unfolded after his son was stabbed, saying the family is still fighting for the truth.