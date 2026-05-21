Siranudh 'Psi' Scott, a member of one of Thailand's most prominent business families linked to the Singha beer empire, has found himself at the centre of a deeply personal and widely publicised family dispute after accusing his older brother of sexual abuse.

The allegations, which he shared publicly on social media, have triggered intense national debate and drawn attention to both his private life and his public role as a conservation activist.

Who Is Siranudh Scott? Details Behind Influential Family

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Siranudh comes from the Bhirombhakdi family, the business dynasty behind Boon Rawd Brewery, the producer of Singha beer.

He is described in reports as a fourth-generation heir within the influential family network. His grandfather is Chamnong Bhirombhakdi, Boon Rawd Brewery chairman.

Beyond his family background, he has built a public identity separate from the business empire, focusing on environmental work and marine conservation initiatives.

His projects and activism have often positioned him as a younger, socially engaged member of a powerful Thai business lineage.

Siranudh's Early Life and Education

Siranudh was raised in a high-profile family environment and has Thai-Scottish heritage through his father, a Scottish national who was previously married to his mother, Chiranuj Bhirombhakdi.

Reports indicate Siranudh obtained a bachelor's degree in animation from the California Institute of the Arts, where he later became involved in environmental storytelling and media work, per Nation Thailand.

🚨Exposing sexual assault in Thailand



Psi Scott, the heir to Singha group has released a deeply upsetting recording, I had to take breaks to finish it all. His brother raped him when he was a minor, forced him to perform sex acts such as fellatio, and is now suing him for money pic.twitter.com/q7rA9MO6oX — Naima 🇨🇩 🇺🇬 (@Naimaintaipei) May 14, 2026

At only 20 years old, Siranudh started engaging in marine conservation in a more committed way, launching a self-funded initiative called Sea You Strong, which aimed to encourage coastal communities in southern Thailand to take part in beach clean-up efforts and reduce marine waste. This initiative contributed to his public reputation as an environmentally driven figure rather than a corporate heir.

He also gained public attention for symbolic endurance efforts, including long-distance swims intended to draw attention to ocean conservation issues.

Siranudh is often described in media coverage as a passionate environmental advocate, and has gained the nickname 'Thailand's Aquaman' after a 30-kilometer swimming feat to convey his commitment to protecting marine life.

Allegations Against His Older Brother

The public attention surrounding Siranudh shifted dramatically from his advocacy after he accused his older brother, Sunit 'Pi' Scott, of sexual abuse, claiming the incidents occured multiple times from the age of 12 to 24 years old. He also claimed to have audio recordings of the incidents. .

Siranudh shared an emotional video on his social media page, describing long-term trauma and stating that the alleged abuse had affected him for years, as shared by Bangkok Post.

'My elder brother was the one who r**** me. He didn't do it just once, he did it many times when I was a teenager,' Siranudh's tearful confession stated.

He added that other family members were aware of the situation after hearing a recorded confession of his brother admitting to the allegations, but no one had stepped in to support him.

'Everyone in the family knew because they listened to the tape I recorded of my brother confessing,' he said. 'And yet, there wasn't a single adult in the family who would help me.'

Siranudh continued that his mother has filed a lawsuit against him in an attempt to regain control of his family assets, stressing that with reasons related to these incidents, he 'can't live with this family anymore.'

'They don't value me as a human being,' a tearful Siranudh can be heard in the video.

Sunit Scott Denies Claims as Family Dispute Spreads Across Thai Social Media

Siranudh's older brother has strongly denied the allegations, rejecting the claims as untrue and suggesting the situation has been misrepresented. He has also publicly addressed the said recordings, framing them as misunderstandings or unrelated conversations taken out of context.

Siranudh “Psi” Scott released a voice recording on 13 May in response to his brother’s denial of sexual abuse allegations.



The recording follows a public statement from Sunit “Pi” Scott on 12 May, in which he dismissed the claims as untrue.



In the recorded conversation, the… https://t.co/QT0un2f0MT pic.twitter.com/O9YRtguAUi — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) May 13, 2026

Due to their family's prominence and Siranudh's public profile, the allegations quickly spread across Thai social media and news platforms. Supporters have praised him for speaking out about alleged abuse, while others have questioned the timing and complexity of the family conflict.

At present, the situation remains unresolved publicly, with both parties continuing to stand by their positions. No final legal outcome has been reported in available coverage, and the dispute continues to unfold in the public eye.