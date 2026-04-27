Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, has now been missing for more than 80 days after her abduction from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson, Arizona, and a former FBI agent has suggested that 'family loyalty' and fear may be protecting the masked suspect known only as 'Porch Guy.'

Speaking publicly about the Nancy Guthrie case, retired agents have argued that people who may recognise the man seen on doorbell footage are staying silent, despite a collective reward of more than $1.2 million (£890,000).

Ex-FBI Agent Says 'Porch Guy' May Be Someone's Son Or Husband

Former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has been blunt in her assessment of why the Nancy Guthrie case appears frozen. Posting on X on 23 April, she laid out several reasons she believes witnesses are staying quiet, centering on divided loyalties and a deep mistrust of authorities.

Coffindaffer said it was 'very possible' that people who know the suspect simply have not seen the footage or do not realise it is connected to Guthrie's disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie- Why hasn't anyone turned in Porch Guy? We'll take a deep dive. https://t.co/cEbwEjgjmp — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 23, 2026

Her second scenario is that those who have seen the video and still kept silent are 'fiercely loyal.' She floated the idea that a parent, partner or sibling could recognise the masked man and still choose to protect him, knowing what that would mean if they came forward.

'It could be brother, it could be husband, but you know. But there's no way you're going to say,' she said, arguing that a relative might stay quiet if they believed he could face the death penalty.

Read more Why the $1.2M Reward Hasn't Broken the Silence in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case Why the $1.2M Reward Hasn't Broken the Silence in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

Fear, Distrust And A Million-Dollar Reward

Coffindaffer did not stop at loyalty. She also suggested that some people might be 'fiercely afraid' of the man dubbed Porch Guy.

In her words, someone close to him could be following every update, 'watching the case', and still decide, 'No way in hell you're coming forward,' because they fear they could be 'next' if he suspects them of talking to police.

That fear sits awkwardly beside the money on the table. Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million (£740,000) reward for information, with a further $100,000 (£73,766) from the FBI and another $100,000 (£73,766) from a local tip line. Even that, Coffindaffer argued, may not be enough.

She claimed some potential witnesses simply do not trust that authorities will actually pay out, even if they provide the crucial tip. 'They don't trust that even if they come forward, that they're going to get paid,' she said, adding that people think 'the money is going to be withheld.'

The Enigmatic 'Porch Guy' And A Community On Edge

The FBI has released the doorbell footage of the masked suspect and confirmed that DNA evidence, including a hair sample first processed at a private lab in Florida, is now being examined at its own laboratory using more advanced technology.

Investigators have not publicly tied that sample to 'Porch Guy' or to any named individual.

Meanwhile, the video drew the attention of people online. One commenter urged authorities to 'unmask the porch perp' and release an artist's sketch of what he might look like without the face covering, arguing it could jog memories.

Another suggested the suspect acted alone, used a gun to force Guthrie to comply, assaulted her at the front door and then carried her to his car after removing the security camera.

Others have put forward the unproven theory that if there had been more than one offender, 'Porch Guy' himself might now be dead.

As of this reporting, police have not endorsed any of these theories and no suspects have been named.

What A Former Profiler Thinks Has Happened To Nancy Guthrie

While Coffindaffer has focused on why witnesses may be keeping quiet, another former FBI agent has tried to piece together what happened on Guthrie's doorstep.

Retired profiler Jim Clemente told NewsNation's Brian Entin that, based on the blood pattern on the front steps, he believes a single offender struggled to control Guthrie, who may have ended up face down on the ground, coughing up blood.

'There's no evidence to me that there are more than one offender here,' he said, noting there were no multiple shoe-print patterns in the blood that he was aware of.

Clemente also suggested Guthrie fought back and was likely threatened with a gun before being 'picked up and carried' to a waiting car.

On Entin's podcast, he argued that the man who took her is probably trying to change his appearance, alter his vehicle and put as much distance as possible between himself and the crime scene, all while following 'every bit of coverage' about the case and quietly building an alibi.

Guthrie was last seen by family members on the evening of 31 January. In the early hours of 1 February, a masked figure believed to be armed was captured on her doorbell camera, apparently tampering with the device just before she vanished.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department launched an investigation on 1 February and was later joined by the FBI. A blood trail on the front steps suggested a violent struggle, and authorities have since released the video and a description of the suspect, but no one has been arrested and Guthrie's whereabouts remain unknown.