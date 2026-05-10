A 70-year-old construction worker has given the most detailed first-hand account yet of the final moments of TOWIE star Jake Hall, describing how he ran into a Majorcan holiday villa and found the 35-year-old surrounded by a pool of blood on the patio.

Jake Hall died on 6 May 2026 at a rented property in Santa Margalida, in the north of Majorca. He was 35. He leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter, River, whom he shared with model Misse Beqiri. An FCDO spokesperson confirmed: 'We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.'

'A Body Lying on the Patio Surrounded by a Pool of Blood'

Rafael, 70, lives directly opposite the $253 (£200)-a-night Airbnb villa. At around 07:15, those living in the terraced houses heard a loud crash and shattering of glass.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rafael described what he found: 'We heard a loud bang and shattering of glass. I heard no screams. I had been heading out to go to work, so I went across the road and ran through the door. I could then see a body lying on the patio surrounded by a pool of blood.'

Hall had apparently believed the patio door was open and walked straight into it. The door was made of single-glazed panes set in a wooden frame and broke instantly upon impact. He sustained lacerations across his body and glass shards in his neck and chest. Rafael found him topless, attempted CPR, but Hall was already dead. Emergency services arrived by 07:30, and his body remained at the property until 13:00.

Rafael also spoke directly about the state of the property and the people he encountered. 'When I rushed into the home I was focusing purely on the man who was hurt, but I did not notice any bottles of alcohol lying around or drugs scattered around the property,' he said. 'The young people, who were well dressed, seemed nervous and upset about their friend, but they did not look as though they were high on drugs.' He directed panicked men in the street to contact the emergency services, and later returned to find the entire group sitting on the kerb with the Guardia Civil nearby.

Rafael also noted the village bears no resemblance to a party destination: 'It is normally a very quiet village, and there are not usually British people here. It's definitely not a party town.'

🕊️ "Ladies of London" star Misse Beqiri's ex Jake Hall has died at 35.



What we know: https://t.co/gIahMd76bf pic.twitter.com/uBakKj4nWj — TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2026

What Investigators Have Established

A second neighbour, Antonino Arriero, who also lives opposite the villa, said: 'We saw a man lying down on the floor with two to three police officers standing by him.'

Police sources told The Sun that witnesses described Hall as having been 'out partying all night' before returning to the villa in the early hours to continue drinking. A source close to the investigation described a 'traumatic' thorax injury, stating: 'The thorax injury was the one emergency responders at the scene felt was the most traumatic one and most likely to have been fatal.'

The Guardia Civil's Judicial Police unit took charge on Wednesday and spent the day gathering evidence and statements. Four men and two women present at the villa were questioned. A Civil Guard spokesman confirmed: 'There is nothing pointing to it being the result of a crime at this stage.'

The Majorca Daily Bulletin, drawing on sources close to the investigation, reported that the main line of inquiry is that Hall struck the glass door due to his 'highly agitated state' after returning from a night out. Investigators have not ruled out other possibilities.

Autopsy Findings and What Comes Next

An autopsy took place on Friday, 8 May 2026, in Palma. Under standard Spanish procedure, results go to an investigating magistrate in Inca and will not be made public. Tissue samples have been dispatched to a specialist laboratory on the Spanish mainland, meaning a full toxicological picture will take additional time.

BREAKING: TOWIE star Jake Hall died from a chest injury caused by broken glass after 'turning aggressive and trying to harm himself' at Majorcan villa, investigators say — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 8, 2026

A Daughter and a Family Asking for Privacy

Hall had arrived at the villa on Tuesday, 5 May, rolling his suitcase down the narrow road and saying hello to neighbours. He is believed to have spent that evening in Palma before returning with the group in the early hours. His final Instagram post read: 'Life is bollocks sometimes but I'm gonna try remember the good things.' One of his last videos showed him dancing with River in Majorca.

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A spokesperson for Misse Beqiri stated: 'At this time, Misse's focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss. The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately.' ITV added: 'Jake was a part of the TOWIE family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends.'

Rafael, for his part, refused any suggestion of heroism: 'I am no hero. I would have tried to save anyone who had been in that position and I would like to think anyone else would too.'